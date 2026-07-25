Passenger Shocks Carnival Cruise Line by Scratching Foot with Fork

Carnival Cruise Line has taken a firm stance regarding the appropriate use of their onboard cutlery after an incident went viral on TikTok. The controversy ignited three days ago when a video surfaced showing a passenger using a metal fork from the ship’s utensils to scratch visible chunks of skin from her foot.

Carnival’s Response to the Incident

In a statement released on July 22 via Instagram, Carnival clarified their position on the matter. “We can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care,” the company noted. They stated that upon learning of the situation, their team promptly addressed it with the guest and removed the utensil from service.

Emphasizing Hygiene and Cleanliness

While acknowledging the humor that the video has sparked online, Carnival stressed the seriousness of cleanliness and hygiene in their operations. “Although the video may be generating laughs and gasps online, cleanliness and hygiene are no joke to us,” the statement continued. “Our crew works hard every day to maintain high standards across our fleet and to ensure all guests enjoy a safe, clean, and comfortable vacation.”

This incident serves as a reminder that cruise lines are committed to upholding a safe and hygienic environment for all passengers, reinforcing that cutlery should remain strictly for dining purposes.