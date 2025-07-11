Paris Bids Farewell to Champs-Elysees Film Festival After 14 Years

The renowned Champs-Elysees Film Festival, initiated by Sophie Dulac to celebrate the synergy between French and American cinema, has closed its curtains after 14 vibrant editions. This festival, which stood as a cultural bridge in the heart of Paris, is now part of film history, leaving a significant void in the cinematic landscape.

A Dramatic Finale

This year’s edition, held from June 17-23, was met with controversies, culminating in its unexpected conclusion. A series of investigative articles released by Le Monde and Liberation led to a dramatic withdrawal of jury members, including noted filmmaker Alice Winocour. These reports alleged toxic management practices within Sophie Dulac’s companies, accusations which Dulac emphatically denies.

Amid these challenges, the festival continued to face existential threats from the gradual closure of cinemas on the iconic Champs-Elysees and increasing competition from festivals like Deauville. These factors collectively contributed to the difficult decision to shutter the Champs-Elysees Film Festival.

Impact on the Film Community

In her heartfelt statement, Sophie Dulac expressed the sorrow of ending the festival after over a decade of fostering independent French and American cinema. “It is with great emotion that I announce the end of the Champs-Élysées Film Festival,” she said, reflecting on the festival’s mission and its turbulent finale, compounded by financial difficulties and decreased venue availability.

Despite the festival’s challenges, Dulac’s legacy as a prominent distributor remains untouched. Her work has been pivotal in bringing Israeli and Palestinian films to French audiences, distributing acclaimed works such as “The Band’s Visit” by Eran Kolirin and “Gaza mon amour” by Tarzan and Arab Nasser.

A Legacy of Prestigious Guests

Throughout its run, the Champs-Elysees Film Festival hosted a range of esteemed guests, including Keanu Reeves, Donald Sutherland, Agnès Varda, and many others. This aspect of the festival highlighted its significance within the global film community, making its closure even more poignant.

Sophie Dulac, granddaughter of the notable Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, has carved a unique path in the world of film distribution, balancing her family legacy with modern cinematic challenges. As the Champs-Elysees Film Festival closes, its impact on film culture and transatlantic dialogue endures, leaving an indelible mark on all who participated in its journey.