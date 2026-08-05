Paramount-Warner Bros. Antitrust Trial Scheduled for March 2027

The long-anticipated antitrust trial concerning the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery has been set by Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin to commence in March 2027. This timing is significantly later than the November schedule that Paramount had hoped for, creating a challenging situation for the entertainment giant.

Trial Schedule and Implications

In her preliminary scheduling order, Judge Martinez-Olguin stated that the trial will span 12 court days, kicking off on March 2, 2027, and concluding by March 19, 2027. A final pretrial conference has been scheduled for February 24, 2027. The judge also mandated that both parties submit a joint case management statement by noon on August 13, 2026, in preparation for an initial case management conference on August 19.

Financial Stakes and Ticking Fees

The timeline holds significant financial implications for Paramount, which will begin incurring a “ticking fee” of $7 million per day starting October 1, until the merger deal is finalized. With the trial start date now set five months after this fee begins, Paramount may face liabilities totaling around $1.2 billion to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders by the conclusion of the trial. It is important to note that the payments are only due upon finalization of the deal.

Reactions from Paramount and State Attorneys General

A spokesperson for Paramount Skydance expressed respect for the court’s decision while asserting confidence in the legality and competitiveness of the merger: “We believe a trial on the merits is the best and most direct way for us to prove what we’ve said from the start — this transaction is lawful, pro-competitive, and raises no antitrust concerns.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading the coalition of 12 state attorneys general challenging the merger, welcomed the court’s focus on the case: “We appreciate the court’s attention to this case and look forward continuing to argue our case and blocking this unlawful merger.”

Paramount’s Position and Future Outlook

During a recent earnings call, Paramount reaffirmed its expectation that the deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will ultimately close, emphasizing readiness for a successful integration upon completion. CEO David Ellison expressed confidence in winning the trial, stating, “We believe that the facts and the law are on our side.” He also noted that financing is secure and that the organization is committed to closing the transaction as quickly as possible.

In a recent filing, Paramount argued that the postponement of the trial “prejudices the creative industry, the individuals who work within it, and the consumers who benefit from it.” The coalition of states, which includes New York along with California, filed a lawsuit on July 13, claiming that the $111 billion merger would unlawfully diminish competition in both the basic cable and theatrical markets. On the following day, the Writers Guild of America also filed a separate suit, asserting that the merger would adversely affect writers’ opportunities.

Public Concerns and Editorial Insights