Paramount Demands $1.9 Billion Bond Amid Warner Bros. Trial Delay

In a significant legal maneuver, Paramount Skydance, under the leadership of David Ellison, has requested the presiding judge in ongoing antitrust lawsuits to mandate that 12 states and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) secure a staggering $1.88 billion bond. This bond aims to compensate for financial losses incurred due to the stalled merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, which is currently on hold pending litigation.

Request for a Pre-trial Bond

On Monday, Paramount submitted the motion to Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, who has set the trial’s commencement date for March 2, 2027. The substantial bond would be payable to Paramount if the company emerges victorious in the antitrust litigation. In its motion, Paramount stated, “hereby moves this Court for an order modifying the Stipulation and Order Not to Close to require dissolution of that order unless Plaintiffs post a $1,884,726,092.73 bond by September 30, 2026.” The motion emphasized the financial strain that the existing court-approved order has placed on Paramount, which is otherwise positioned to finalize the merger.

Implications of the Delay

A representative for Paramount remarked, “Today, Paramount requested that the court enforce the statutory requirement that the plaintiffs post a bond in connection with their pending litigation, which blocks us from closing our merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.” As of now, the only obstacles hindering the merger from moving forward are the lawsuits filed by the states and WGA, even though the merger has received regulatory approval from 68 jurisdictions.

Details of the Antitrust Lawsuit

Led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the 12 states filed a federal lawsuit in July, aiming to block Paramount’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The states argue that this merger will unlawfully decrease competition within the realms of theatrical and blockbuster films, as well as basic cable television. The Writers Guild of America has raised similar concerns, asserting that the merger would reduce the number of available buyers for writers’ contributions.

Potential Financial Consequences

The financial implications of the merger’s delay are substantial. Paramount’s motion indicates that the “ticking fee” it is obligated to pay to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders amounts to roughly $7 million per day, starting October 1. By the time the trial concludes in March 2027, this could total approximately $1.3 billion. In addition, Paramount anticipates incurring $190 million in “incremental financing costs” resulting from the merger’s postponement.

Legal Framework for the Bond

According to Paramount, the Clayton Act—an antitrust law underpinning the lawsuits—mandates that plaintiffs must post a bond as a safeguard for potential harm caused from halting a transaction through litigation. This requirement is intended to ensure that, if the plaintiffs lose, the affected parties have a means to recover damages incurred during the legal proceedings.

Responses from the States

California Attorney General Bonta has consistently stated that the states prioritize winning the trial over reaching a settlement, contending that Paramount’s conditions do not adequately address the anticompetitive concerns outlined in their lawsuit. Bonta has expressed skepticism toward “behavioral” remedies, advocating instead for structural reforms that Paramount has thus far been reluctant to implement.

Future Developments

During a recent interview, Bonta emphasized, “We prefer to resolve disputes in the boardroom, not the courtroom, if possible,” but was clear that no settlements would be considered that allow Paramount and Warner Bros. to evade legal repercussions. Paramount maintains its position, asserting confidence in the merits of its case and looking forward to the eventual benefits that the merger would deliver to consumers and industry workers alike.