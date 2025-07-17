Oprah Playfully Sparks Royal Title Debate with Harry & Meghan

In a humorous twist during her recent appearance on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Oprah Winfrey playfully teased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their royal titles, sparking laughter and showcasing the friendly rapport she shares with her famous neighbors. With a lighthearted tone, Winfrey transformed the couple’s surname into a comedic tongue-twister that left listeners in stitches. This playful banter not only highlights the couple’s transition from royalty to Hollywood but also embodies the warmth of their neighborly relationships.

Oprah’s Tongue-Twisting Tease

During the episode, when Ripa inquired about Winfrey receiving baby chicks as gifts, the media mogul couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke fun at Harry and Meghan. “I would run them straight over to the Sussexes,” she quipped, elongating the pronunciation in a humorous way. The veteran talk show host added extra emphasis to the end of “Sussex” to create a delightfully exaggerated version that had the audience laughing. Winfrey even playfully repeated “the Sussexes” for extra comedic effect, making it a memorable podcast moment.

Significance of the Sussex Name

Oprah’s whimsical jibe at Harry and Meghan’s surname also points to the deeper significance that the Sussex title holds for the couple, particularly for Meghan. After the pair was granted these royal titles in 2018, the name has remained a crucial part of their identity. In a recent Netflix cooking show appearance with Mindy Kaling, the Duchess emphasized her preference to be addressed as Meghan Sussex. “It’s so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle, you know I’m Sussex now,” she corrected, revealing her strong emotional connection to the name and the family it represents.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me,” Meghan shared, illustrating how the Sussex title symbolizes unity and belonging.

A Comedic Duck Rescue

Following her playful name teasing, Winfrey recounted a charming anecdote that further illustrates her bond with the couple. She humorously described an Easter weekend call from Prince Harry regarding a “duck problem” in their backyard that required immediate neighborly help. “I get a call from Harry, Prince Harry, on Easter Saturday,” Winfrey recalled, her playful British accent adding to the humor, “and he says, ‘Sorry to bother you, O, but we have a duck problem here.’”

The situation unfolded as a mother duck needed to be relocated, leading to what Winfrey called “the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.” As they attempted to transfer the duck, chaos ensued when the mother bird escaped, leading Winfrey, Harry, and Meghan into a comical chase around her front yard. The scene was filled with laughter and was so entertaining that it was captured on video.

Ripa couldn’t help but highlight the irony of the duck’s situation: “They’re like, ‘Wait a minute, we show up at Prince Harry’s house and now we’re at Oprah’s!’” This whimsical moment underscores not just the humorous side of royalty but also the vibrant, down-to-earth nature of their lives in California.