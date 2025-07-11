OneRepublic Departs Interscope, Joins Forces with BMG After 18 Years

In a significant music industry shift, OneRepublic has made headlines by signing a new global recordings partnership with BMG after an impressive 18-year tenure with Interscope Records. This move marks a fresh chapter for the Ryan Tedder-led band, who are poised to release their seventh album under BMG’s banner. The main keyword, OneRepublic Leaves Interscope, captures the essence of this development and underscores a pivotal transition for the successful pop-rock ensemble.

New Beginnings with BMG

BMG announced that they will be releasing OneRepublic’s forthcoming album, with the lead single “Beautiful Colors” set to debut on July 25. This single is inspired by the popular Japanese anime series “Kaiju No. 8”. Speaking about the new chapter, Ryan Tedder expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with BMG, stating, “We’re excited to join the BMG family to keep releasing music that our fans will love.” He praised the label’s leadership, noting their supportive role in this transition.

A Legacy with Interscope

The decision for OneRepublic Leaves Interscope comes after an illustrious journey with the label beginning in 2007. The band’s debut album, “Dreaming Out Loud”, launched them into stardom with the hit single “Apologize.” Over the years, OneRepublic produced several acclaimed tracks under Interscope, including the diamond-certified “Counting Stars” and their last album, “Artificial Paradise,” featuring the hit “I Ain’t Worried” associated with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Industry Reflections on the Transition

Jon Loba, BMG’s president of frontline recordings, described OneRepublic as one of the most dynamic and enduring bands over the past two decades. He noted that their decision to transition aligns with BMG’s commitment to an artist-first philosophy. Dan Gill, EVP of Recorded Music at BMG, called the new partnership “an exciting new chapter” and emphasized their commitment to supporting the band’s creative vision to unprecedented levels.

This strategic move under the highlight of OneRepublic Leaves Interscope opens new opportunities for the band while allowing BMG to leverage OneRepublic’s robust legacy and forward momentum.