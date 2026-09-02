Olivia Rodrigo Envisions Monica Barbaro as Her Movie Double

In a recent discussion at the Grammy Museum, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo expressed her admiration for actress Monica Barbaro, revealing her hope that Barbaro could one day portray her in a film. The conversation took place with esteemed filmmaker Cameron Crowe, showcasing Rodrigo’s playful side as she reflected on the possibility of such a casting choice.

Rodrigo’s Thoughts on Barbaro

When asked about who she would like to see play her in a biopic, Rodrigo admitted that at times, she confuses photos of herself with those of Barbaro. “Sometimes I see a picture of Monica Barbaro and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a picture of me. Oh no, that’s Monica,’” she shared, praising Barbaro’s talent as an actress. Crowe acknowledged her suggestion, affirming, “Good choice.”

Rodrigo, displaying her characteristic humor, playfully added, “I could do it. I mean, you’re directing it. You have to cast it,” implying that there could very well be a role for herself in the narrative.

Barbaro’s Musical Acumen

Monica Barbaro recently showcased her impressive musical abilities in the film A Complete Unknown, where she portrayed folk legend Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan. Baez herself commended Barbaro’s performance, stating, “I loved what she did in the film. If I didn’t think she was good at it, I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it in general.” Baez appreciated Barbaro’s attention to detail, noting her physical resemblance and how well she captured the essence of the legendary singer.

Having only five months to prepare for the role, Barbaro dove into extensive research and worked closely with a vocal coach and guitar instructor, as she was not an experienced singer or guitarist before taking on the part. “Joan’s fingerpicking style is so intricate, so specific, and I had no experience at that,” Barbaro explained.

Rodrigo’s Creative Process

During her appearance at the Grammy Museum, Rodrigo also performed several of her songs and shared insights about her writing process. She recounted the inspiration behind her track “Stupid Song,” which came to her after a serendipitous encounter while walking in New York City. “I was like, ‘No, but this is the best day ever. Oh my God,’” she recalled, highlighting the spontaneous nature of her songwriting.