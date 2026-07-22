Ojai Playhouse Launches Free Indie Film Series with Surprise Picks

Following the recent success of independent films like Obsession and Backrooms, Ojai Playhouse is introducing Left Turn, a new programming series designed to shine a light on emerging independent filmmakers, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.

A Free One-Day Showcase at One of California’s Oldest Independent Theaters

The inaugural event is set for Aug. 8 and will offer a free, one-day lineup of independent film screenings followed by live Q&As with participating filmmakers. It will take place at Ojai Playhouse, a historic venue that opened in 1914 and remains one of California’s first single-screen cinemas.

The theater owner and programmer David Berger said in a statement, “Thrilled to host this eclectic lineup and welcome the filmmakers and fans of indie cinema to the Ojai Playhouse,” theater owner and programmer David Berger said in a statement.

The Lineup

The showcase will feature $Positions, Our Hero, Balthazar, Fucktoys, Situations, The Napa Boys and Crumb Catcher, with the latter having earned a place on THR’s list of the best horror movies of 2024. Crumb Catcher, Situations and Our Hero, Balthazar will make their Ojai debuts at the event.

Journalist Daniel Spielberger (NBC News, Esquire) will moderate each filmmaker discussion.

Schedule for Aug. 8

Free tickets for each screening are available to reserve at ojaiplayhouse.com.

10 a.m. — Crumb Catcher + 11:45 a.m. Q&A with Chris Skotchdopole

12:30 p.m. — $Positions + 2 p.m. Q&A with Brandon Daley

3 p.m. — Our Hero, Balthazar + 4:30 p.m. Q&A with Peter Gold

5:30 p.m. — Fucktoys + 7:15 p.m. Q&A with Annapurna Sriram

7:45 p.m. — Situations + 9:15 p.m. Q&A with Greg Vrotsos

10 p.m. — The Napa Boys + 11:30 p.m. Q&A with Nick Corirossi, Paul Rust and Armen Weitzman

Inspired by Drive-In Culture

Creative branding consultant and designer Harrison Neef said the series’ look was shaped by the communal experience of drive-in movie nights and the broader tradition of cinema as a shared pastime.

“The visual direction for Left Turn was heavily inspired by drive-in movie nights and the feeling of community around sharing cinema as a culture and pastime. Playing on bright colors and DIY-collage style image compositions, we’ve pulled from the nostalgia of yesterday to highlight the films of tomorrow,” Harrison Neef added.