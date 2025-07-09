Oasis Tour Kicks Off with Star-Studded Industry Icons

The much-anticipated reunion of Oasis drew a star-studded audience to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4th and 5th. Among the notable attendees were Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Sony Music’s Rob Stringer, highlighting the event’s significance in the music industry. This special occasion marked the first joint performance by Liam and Noel Gallagher in 16 years, creating a buzz that attracted prominent figures from across various entertainment sectors.

Celebrity Sightings at the Reunion

The revival of Oasis brought together a diverse array of high-profile fans. On the opening night, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was seen enjoying the concert. The following evening, actor Matt Smith, known for roles in “Doctor Who,” “House of the Dragon,” and “The Crown,” attended the show. The event was also graced by actors like Sienna Miller and Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as model-actress Cara Delevingne.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, accompanied by his wife, was among the audience, showing his longstanding admiration for Oasis, a sentiment dating back to the ’90s when he attended several of their U.S. shows. This appearance coincided with Metallica’s performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show in Birmingham.

Industry Insiders and Music Icons

The reunion concert saw a substantial turnout from industry leaders. Prominent figures included Jacqueline Saturn, president of Virgin Music Group America, and Dave Massey, the recently retired CEO of Arista Records. The audience also featured industry titans like Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, Sony Music Group CEO Rob Stringer, and Hipgnosis CEO Merck Mercuriadis, emphasizing the event’s far-reaching impact.

Additional notable attendees included Jay Liepis from Apple Music, Capitol Music Group’s Tom March, and Marsha Vlasic from IAG. This gathering of influential personalities underscored Oasis’s enduring legacy in the music world.

Family and Fans Unite for Iconic Performances

Family members also joined in the celebrations, with Noel’s ex-wife Meg Mathews, daughter Anaïs Gallagher, and Liam’s son Gene Gallagher among those in attendance. Over the weekend, Oasis performed a 24-song setlist featuring hits like “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” and “Champagne Supernova.” They also included rare tracks such as the six-minute B-side “Whatever.”

This reunion has been eagerly awaited due to the well-documented tension between Noel and Liam Gallagher, which led to the band’s split over 15 years ago. As Oasis moves to Manchester on July 11th, their tour continues to generate excitement, with a North American leg launching in Toronto on August 24th. The impressive array of guests emphasizes the band’s lasting influence and the widespread anticipation for their return.