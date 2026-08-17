Noah Wyle Warns Against David Ellison's California Exit Threat

Noah Wyle has expressed concern over David Ellison‘s reported plans to relocate Paramount out of California, stating, “I hope this is saber rattling because I can’t think of anything that would less engender you to the population of this industry than to say you’re going to take Hollywood out of Hollywood.” The “Pitt” star voiced his worries during the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration in Los Angeles, underscoring his pride in being an Angeleno and his vested interest in the matter.

Potential Move and Industry Impact

According to Variety, Ellison is considering moving Paramount as soon as October if a settlement regarding the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger isn’t reached with California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta. This comes in the wake of an antitrust case filed by twelve states aimed at blocking the merger. The relocation discussions have prompted speculation about potential new headquarters, with options including Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee on the table.

Wyle’s Advocacy for California Film Production

Wyle has been an advocate for maintaining film and television production in California. Earlier this year, he participated in a hearing organized by California Senator Adam Schiff, discussing the importance of tax incentives to attract productions back to the state. “I was asked to participate in today’s hearing to tell a success story,” Wyle noted, praising the impact of local filming on the economy. He highlighted that the first season of “The Pitt,” filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, generated 600 production jobs and contributed $125 million to the state’s economy.

Uncertain Future Amid Rumors