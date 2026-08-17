Noah Kahan and Chappell Roan's Unforgettable 'California' at Rose Bowl

Noah Kahan made a memorable impression last night during his performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, bringing out surprise guest Chappell Roan for a dynamic rendition of “California.” This collaboration marks a special moment, as both artists connect over shared experiences and musical journeys.

A Heartfelt Performance of ‘California’

The pairing of Kahan and Roan was particularly poignant, as they performed the song from Roan’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in 2023. “California” reflects Roan’s own journey of leaving her Missouri home to chase her dreams in Los Angeles, making it a fitting choice for the L.A. audience.

Details of the Concert

Kahan treated his fans to an impressive set, performing 27 songs throughout the evening, according to setlist.fm. The collaboration with Roan came just before his encore, adding an extra layer of excitement for attendees.

In heartwarming fan footage, Kahan and Roan shared a fist bump before she expressed her gratitude for being invited to join him on stage. “Noah always stands up for me, seriously,” she said. “He’s a good person, for real.” Kahan echoed this sentiment, saying, “This is the first song I ever heard of Kayleigh’s [Roan’s given first name] and the reason I fell in love with her music, and I’m just really proud of her and thankful that she would come sing with me.”

A Musical Journey Continues

Roan began the performance of “California” a cappella, with Kahan accompanying her on acoustic guitar, enhancing the emotional depth of the song. Together, they traded verses and harmonized beautifully on the chorus, capturing the spirit of their collaboration and the essence of the moment.

Kahan is currently on his The Great Divide world tour, with the next stop scheduled for Petco Park in San Diego on Monday. The North American leg of the tour culminates on August 31 in Seattle at T-Mobile Park before he heads overseas later this fall.

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