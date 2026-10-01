Nithya Raman's Commitment to Fiercely Support Hollywood's Future

Nithya Raman, a candidate in the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral election, is not just another political newcomer; she brings a unique perspective to the table, bolstered by her connections to the entertainment industry. Her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, has written for hits like Modern Family and 30 Rock, and on Thursday, Raman emphasized her credentials in front of key players at the Bloomberg Screentime conference, asserting that she is the candidate who can best support the film and entertainment sector.

Advocating for Hollywood

Raman made a bold claim during her address, stating, “There’s a lot that mayor could do, and if I’m mayor I’m going to do it.” She aimed criticism at incumbent Karen Bass, arguing that her rival has not adequately addressed the needs of the entertainment business. Raman committed to being a “relentless advocate” for enhanced tax credits from Sacramento, even as experts note that California already has one of the most generous tax-credit programs in the nation. Instead, it’s the rising costs of food and housing that primarily contribute to skyrocketing production expenses.

Improving Production Efficiency

To further support Hollywood, Raman proposed the creation of a dedicated Los Angeles film commissioner to streamline the shooting process. She referenced the complications surrounding the filming of Baywatch, which faced operational hurdles due to jurisdictional issues between the city and county. While Bass did hire a film liaison last year, Raman believes a commissioner could address such challenges more effectively.

Addressing Runaway Production

The race for mayor has brought issues like runaway production to the forefront, impacting many Angelenos employed within the entertainment industry. Raman acknowledged its dire effects on her circle of friends and colleagues, stating, “We feel lucky but we’ve seen in our friend network how jobs are fewer,” and lamenting how industry uncertainty is driving people away from Los Angeles altogether. “That’s really painful to watch play out,” she added.

Gaining Ground in the Race

As the race unfolds, Raman has gained significant traction, now leading Bass by at least 15 points in recent polls. Her ability to attract Spencer Pratt‘s former supporters—who garnered nearly 220,000 votes in the primary—has become a pivotal aspect of her campaign strategy. Addressing these voters, she stated, “To every voter who voted for Spencer Pratt in the primary who’s disappointed that he’s not in the general election, I share your frustration.”

Navigating Party Affiliations

In a bid to appeal to a broader audience, Raman also sought to distance herself from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). While she has been a member since 2019 and the first DSA member in the L.A. City Council, she remarked, “I’ve spent most of my talk talking about how we need to give tax credits, which is very much at odds with what Democratic Socialists are to most people.”

Hollywood’s Major Players and Their Support

Support for both candidates has been divided among Hollywood’s elite. While younger creatives like Adam Scott and Mindy Kaling back Raman, established figures such as J.J. Abrams and Samuel L. Jackson have shown their allegiance to Bass. This dynamic adds another layer to the competitive landscape of the mayoral race.

Future of Production in Los Angeles