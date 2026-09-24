Adam Schiff and Spencer Pratt Join Forces for Tax Credit Reform

In an unexpected alliance in the realm of politics and entertainment, Representative Adam Schiff has joined forces with reality TV star Spencer Pratt in a push for a federal film and television tax credit. Their collaboration embodies a fascinating example of bipartisanship, bridging the gap between the entertainment world and legislative efforts to revitalize the U.S. film industry.

Unlikely Partnerships in Legislative Advocacy

During a recent press call, Schiff discussed his interactions with Pratt, who is best known for his appearances on reality television and his recent candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles. The two, alongside a group of bipartisan lawmakers, have introduced legislation aimed at incentivizing film and television productions to take place in the U.S. Schiff emphasized the unusual alliances fostered by this initiative, stating, “It’s brought together some unusual allies. I’ve been strategizing with Spencer Pratt and Jon Voight and others, I really appreciate their efforts and their support.”

The Origins of Their Collaboration

Schiff elaborated on his relationship with Pratt during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that their connection began in August when he, along with Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), successfully passed disaster tax relief legislation aimed at assisting victims of natural disasters, including the 2025 Pacific Palisades fire, which devastated Pratt’s home. “I think it really started after Rick Scott and I got legislation passed to help the victims of the fires in Los Angeles,” Schiff explained. Pratt reached out to express his gratitude and subsequently brought up the topic of the film tax credit.

Building Support Across the Aisle

Pratt’s influence extended beyond Schiff, as he successfully garnered interest from Senator Tim Scott, who ultimately co-sponsored the federal tax credit legislation in the Senate. Schiff acknowledged the importance of reaching out to Scott, recalling, “Senator Scott was one of the Republican offices that we have been in touch with on this. My understanding is that Tim had worked on a proposal for a state incentive in South Carolina.”

Continued Advocacy from Entertainment Leaders

The collaboration doesn’t stop with Pratt. Schiff revealed he has also maintained ongoing conversations with Jon Voight, a prominent figure in Hollywood and a vocal supporter of various conservative causes. Voight has been instrumental in lobbying for the tax credit legislation, with Schiff noting, “I had a great conversation with Jon a couple weeks ago about how to get this finalized. And I think he’s been a tremendous help making the case to the president.”

Pratt’s Public Advocacy

Entering the spotlight in early August, Pratt publicly expressed his lobbying efforts for the federal tax credit. He shared images with President Trump, stating, “I’m committed to saving Hollywood, and I’m very grateful for the President’s remarkable generosity and focus on this issue.” Sources confirm that Pratt has remained actively engaged in advocacy since then.

A Long-standing Initiative