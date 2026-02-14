Nicole Kidman Embraces Galentine’s Day Alone After Divorce

Nicole Kidman is celebrating Galentine’s Day solo following her divorce from Keith Urban, embracing a moment of self-reflection and familial love. Recently, a heartwarming Instagram post depicted the Oscar-winning actress enjoying her own company while wrapped in the comforts of her home. Kidman’s portrayal of serenity in this intimate snapshot resonates with many following her recent life changes.

A Cozy Celebration in Bed

The beloved actress was seen lounging in bed, dressed in a pink and white pinstriped shirt, as she shared a glimpse of her peaceful morning. In the Instagram photo taken on Friday, her radiant smile illuminated by the sunlight captured a sense of tranquility.

Kidman snuggled under a plush white comforter, her long hair cascading freely around her shoulders. A vibrant application of pink lipstick added a cheerful touch to the otherwise serene image, perfectly encapsulating her feelings toward Galentine’s Day following her divorce from Keith Urban.

In the caption, she expressed, “Happy Galentines,” inviting her fans into her celebration of female friendships during this special day.

Fans’ Support and Well Wishes

As the photo gained traction, her followers flooded the comments with admiration and encouragement. Fans responded with rows of red heart and rose emojis, showing their support as Kidman navigates this new chapter in life.

One admirer declared, “Always a Goddess 🙌🏼❤️,” while another chimed in with “Happy Valentine’s! Best actress ❤️.” Many echoed sentiments of love and strength, making it clear that her fanbase stands firmly behind her during this time.

Life After Divorce

The post resonates even deeper given that Kidman, 58, recently finalized her divorce from country star Keith Urban, also 58, after nearly two decades of marriage. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, emphasizing the importance of family while transitioning into this new phase.

Although the couple separated during the summer, sources indicated that Kidman was initially reluctant about the split, seeking to save the relationship. “Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source remarked, speaking to the challenges of their long-standing partnership.

Looking Forward

Even amidst personal upheaval, Kidman appears focused on her family and her promising career. Recently captured with her daughters while watching New Year’s Eve fireworks, she expressed optimism for the year ahead. “Looking forward into 2026,” she wrote, showcasing her commitment to moving forward positively.

A source conveyed that Kidman is feeling “refreshed and optimistic,” revealing her excitement for a busy professional year ahead with various projects lined up. “Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. She loves family time,” the insider shared, reinforcing her dedication to prioritizing her children’s well-being as they navigate life after her divorce from Keith Urban.