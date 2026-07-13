Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour Shine in Wimbledon Royal Box

Wimbledon made sure its final day delivered more than championship tennis. On Sunday, July 12, a long list of familiar faces filled the Royal Box for the Men’s Singles final at the 2026 tournament, staged at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Getty Nicole Kidman, wearing Ralph Lauren

On the court below, Jannik Sinner of Italy faced Alexander Zverev of Germany in the tournament’s final match.

Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller Sit Together

Getty Anna Wintour and Nicole Kidman, wearing Ralph Lauren

Just behind Prince William and Princess Catherine, who brought along their children, another cluster of high-profile guests took in the action. The Princess of Wales, 44, arrived for the last day of the championships on July 12 with her husband, also 44, and their two eldest children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11.

Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales smiles as she attends day fourteen

The crowd responded warmly as the family settled into their front-row Center Court seats, rising for a lengthy standing ovation in their honor.

Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales cools down with a fan as she attends day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller sat together in a row, with Miller’s fiancé, Oli Green, beside her and Rami Malek on Wintour’s other side.

Getty Nicole Kidman, wearing Ralph Lauren

In front of the royal family, Dustin Hoffman sat next to former tennis pro Stefan Edberg and his wife, Annette. Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, completed the group in attendance. Pop icon and former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez also brought her own style, arriving in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren. See more photos here:

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George

Getty Nicole Kidman, Dame Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller with Ben Stiller (left)

Getty Day Fourteen: The Championships – Wimbledon 2026

Getty Jennifer Lopez, wearing Ralph Lauren

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George

Getty The Princess of Wales in the royal box

What Makes Wimbledon’s Royal Box So Exclusive: Who Gets The Seat?

Getty Wimbledon 2026 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Wimbledon’s Royal Box is the tournament’s most exclusive seating area, tucked inside Center Court in London. According to the event’s official website, it has welcomed “friends and guests of Wimbledon” since 1922.

The suite contains 74 dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs, each positioned for a clear view of the court. Guests are also invited into the Clubhouse afterward for lunch, tea and drinks.

Getty Celebrities Attend The Championships Wimbledon 2026 – Day 14

The seats are reserved for a broad mix of guests, including royal families, tennis fans, politicians and more. Princess Kate is a regular presence there.

Getty Nicole Kidman and Dame Anna Wintour with Sienna Miller

British royals are not the only ones invited. The official website says invitations also go to overseas royal families, heads of government, notable figures from tennis, commercial partners, members of the British armed forces, major media organizations and longtime supporters of British tennis, among others.

The star sightings were not limited to Sunday. The Women’s Final took place the day before, when No. 9 seed Linda Noskova defeated No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova to claim the title.

Getty Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester during day twelve of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Earlier in the tournament, the guest list also included Benedict Cumberbatch, Celia Imrie and tennis great Roger Federer, along with Jason Isaacs, Elle Fanning and Armando Iannucci.

By the final weekend, Wimbledon’s blend of elite tennis and high-profile guests had once again made Center Court one of the most closely watched places in sport.

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