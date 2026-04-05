NFL Heiress Gracie Hunt and Derek Green Announce Engagement

Gracie Hunt, known as the NFL heiress and the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, has taken a significant step in her personal life. Engaged to Derek Green, whose father Trent Green was once a prominent quarterback for the Chiefs, this announcement marks a new chapter for the couple. As excitement builds, Gracie’s engagement has captured public attention, highlighting her connection to the storied NFL legacy.

An Elegant Proposal

The buzz surrounding Gracie Hunt’s engagement to Derek Green was heightened by a picturesque proposal. The 27-year-old shared the memorable moment on her Instagram, posting captivating images of the event. The setting was adorned with white candles and flowers on a charming wooden deck, creating a romantic atmosphere. Dressed in a sophisticated white floor-length gown, Gracie was visibly touched as Derek, donning a light gray suit, proposed on one knee.

A Ring to Remember

An integral part of any proposal is the ring, and Gracie’s does not disappoint. Highlighted in her Instagram announcement, the emerald-cut ring is an eye-catching piece. It features a striking emerald green stone at its center, bordered by dazzling diamonds along the band. This exquisite piece of jewelry symbolizes the deep connection between the NFL heiress and her fiancé.

Love and Legacy

Gracie Hunt, deeply involved in brand development and marketing for the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrated the engagement with a heartfelt statement: “It was always you.” Derek Green responded with equal sentiment, commenting, “FOREVER AND EVER.” Their union not only represents personal love but also intertwines two families closely connected to the world of football.

The engagement has brought joy to both families and all those closely following the lives of these NFL-linked personalities. As Gracie Hunt and Derek Green prepare for their future together, their story continues to captivate fans and followers alike.