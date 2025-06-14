Néstor Cantillana Shines at Guadalajara, Gears Up for Directorial Return

At the Guadalajara Film Fest, Chile’s Néstor Cantillana is shining as a true triple threat. Not only does he star in two films, but he is also featured in “Hidden Island,” a series penned by the renowned sci-fi writer Julio Rojas. Meanwhile, Cantillana is preparing for his second directorial project with the short film “Humedal.” His multifaceted talents are making waves, showcasing his dynamic range as both actor and director.

Rising Star at FICG

Participating in multiple projects at the Guadalajara Film Fest (FICG) has been a first for Néstor Cantillana. “This has been my first time at a festival with two films and a series, all so different—from characters to visual style to the unique voices of young Chilean directors. I’m grateful to be here and to feel the love from the people in Guadalajara,” he shared with Variety. His involvement highlights his versatility, significantly boosting his presence in international circles.

Engaging in Sci-Fi Thrills

The series “Hidden Island” (“Isla Oculta”) co-authored by Rojas, Juan M. Dartizio, and Felipe Carmona, is a sci-fi thriller showcased at FICG. It follows a detective returning to her hometown in southern Chile to investigate a Mexican archeologist’s disappearance. This co-production has fostered a rich collaboration between Chilean and Mexican artists, and Cantillana mentioned, “There’s been great interest in this Chilean-Mexican co-production, and the collaboration between artists from both countries has been wonderful.”

Films Captivating Audiences

In addition to “Hidden Island,” Cantillana stars in two films. “Cuerpo Celeste,” directed by Nayra Ilic García, made its world premiere at Tribeca and is now competing in FICG’s Ibero-American official competition. Cantillana described it as “an intimate, moving coming-of-age film about a 15-year-old girl,” indicating the emotional impact it has had on audiences. The second film, “Patio de Chacales,” directed by Diego Figueroa, won best debut feature at the Tallinn Black Nights Fest. Its chilling narrative set during Chile’s dictatorship has left viewers deeply affected.

Venturing into Directing

Cantillana is also advancing his directorial career with the short film “Humedal,” set to be shot in November. Building on his previous project “Igor,” this upcoming work explores complex themes of grief and connection. “’Humedal’ tells the story of Aurora, a 50-year-old university professor who’s been widowed for a year and has found a unique way to keep connecting with her deceased husband,” he explained. Featuring Aline Kuppenheim, the short film blends dark comedy with existential themes, providing a fresh perspective on relationships.

Under the representation of Constanza Arena’s Agencia La Luz, Néstor Cantillana is stepping confidently onto the international stage. “It’s an honor to support Néstor on his international journey as an artist, and to help elevate his work,” said Arena. With ongoing projects both in front of and behind the camera, Cantillana continues to expand his influence and craft within the industry.