Natalie Harp's Shocking Threat to Mamdani on SNL

The latest season of Saturday Night Live kicked off with a satirical exploration of a rather unsettling aspect of the Trump administration: the intense devotion of White House aide Natalie Harp toward the former president. As his executive assistant, Harp has been by Donald Trump’s side since his first day back in office, playing a crucial role in managing his social media interactions and serving as his “human printer” for positive news.

Introducing ‘Totally Normal’ Natalie Harp

Harp, 35, a former host on the right-leaning One America News, transitioned into a position on Trump’s 2024 campaign. This past summer, her relationship with Trump came into the spotlight when a series of alarming letters she sent him raised concern among his inner circle. Referring to him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life,” she penned declarations like, “You are all that matters to me,” which hinted at a personal attachment that bordered on obsessive. Footage of her running after Trump’s golf cart further fueled this narrative of devotion.

A Humorous Cold Open

In the SNL cold open, Ashley Padilla portrayed Harp’s overzealous character during a fictional meeting in Manhattan between Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (Ramy Youssef). Amidst a nor’easter ravaging the East Coast, Trump expressed disbelief at who could be brave enough to visit him in such harsh weather.

“Hi, Mr. President! Hi!” Harp exclaimed as she entered, drenched from the rain and without a jacket. Trump, surprised, asked, “Natalie, I didn’t realize you were in New York.” Harp responded, “Oh, I wasn’t. I ran here from D.C., Weapons-style,” humorously revealing her desperate commitment. She then broke into a song about how he has been on her mind, insisting she was “totally normal.”

A Threatening Warning

However, Harp’s behavior took an ominous turn as she leaned towards Mayor Mamdani and whispered a chilling warning: “If you hurt him, I will end you.” This unexpected seriousness left Trump momentarily speechless, with his only response being a stunned “Wow.”