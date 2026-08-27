NAD+: The Anti-Aging Secret Your Skin Craves

Every month, social media platforms like TikTok introduce us to a new skincare ingredient that promises to enhance our natural glow and promote a youthful appearance. The buzzword making waves right now? NAD+.

Recently, the activewear brand Alo, known for its influencer-driven marketing, launched NAD+ eye patches. These patches have been prominently featured in “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos, claiming to support the skin’s moisture barrier and rejuvenate the under-eye area.

As the popularity of NAD+ continues to rise, it’s crucial to understand what this ingredient is and how it can potentially benefit your skincare routine.

What is NAD+?

NAD+ stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a term you may have come across in the context of celebrity wellness treatments, such as IV infusions. This emerging skincare ingredient is now making its way into various products, including serums, creams, and essences.

Experts highlight that NAD+ is celebrated for its role in cellular repair, reducing inflammation, and firming skin. These effects contribute to its reputation as an essential component of anti-aging skincare. Notably, NAD+ levels in the body diminish with age, similar to collagen, prompting the skincare industry to seek ways to replenish it and maintain youthful skin.