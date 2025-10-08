Must-Have Bose Headphones: Save $150 This Prime Day

If you’re on the hunt for unbeatable audio gear during this Prime Day, these Bose headphones should top your list. Known for transcendent sound quality and impeccable noise cancellation, these headphones are a must-have companion whether you’re on a flight or simply unwinding at home. Now, they’re available at an incredible $150 discount, making them an irresistible offer for any audiophile.

Dozens of excellent deals on tech and audio are available this Prime Day, but the standout is the offer on Bose’s QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones, now down to $199. This represents a significant savings of $150. Celebrated for their comfort, exceptional noise-canceling capabilities, and efficient portability, these headphones are perfect for travel. Select color options are priced at $229, which remains a bargain.

The Benefits of Bose QuietComfort

Bose’s QuietComfort series is the affordable option within their over-ear headphone lineup, featuring models like the QuietComfort Ultra and the new QuietComfort Ultra 2. Despite being cost-effective, these headphones boast advantages such as a lighter construction, more compact carrying case, and straightforward physical controls.

Available in various colors, these headphones offer both wired and wireless connectivity. The Bose QuietComfort ensures stellar audio cancellation, whether at home or in-flight. They’re not often available at such a low price, so seizing this deal before Prime Day wraps up is a smart move.

Advanced Features for a Superior Experience

Successors to the QuietComfort 45, these headphones offer Quiet, Aware, or Custom ANC modes for eliminating distractions and background noise. With up to 24 hours of battery life, they’ll last through even the longest journeys. Customize your experience further with the Bose app, enabling tailored EQ adjustments to suit your audio preferences.

Bose has shifted away from the numbered models like QC 15, 25, 35, 45, and 700, instead focusing on the QuietComfort Ultra series. The Ultra boasts advanced ANC, immersive audio features, and ActiveSense, which dynamically adapts noise cancellation based on surroundings.

Other Great Offers

The first-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are now $100 off, thanks to the release of a second-generation model. They feature convenient wear-detection and spatial audio. Beyond headphones, you can also find savings on Bose’s earbuds, including QuietComfort earbuds and the innovative Ultra Open earbuds.

The new QuietComfort headphones may lack advanced features like immersive audio and customizable ANC modes, but they still deliver superior audio quality and noise-cancellation at an accessible price. Meanwhile, the Ultra Open Earbuds present a unique design, clipping to the ear while leaving the canal open for greater situational awareness.