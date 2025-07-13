Music Icon, 72, Opens Up About Lifelong Struggles

In a candid reflection on her life, 72-year-old music legend Cyndi Lauper candidly discusses her journey through anxiety, self-acceptance, and the struggles of feeling like an outsider. In a recent interview with Women’s World, Lauper reveals the emotional challenges she faced during her formative years, encapsulating her feelings of being a “loser” and her anger towards the world. Her revelations provide a poignant look into the personal challenges that shaped one of the most iconic voices of the ’80s.

Finding Strength Through Adversity

Cyndi Lauper’s journey has not been without its battles. In her own words, “When I was younger, I was angry at the world. I was the oddball. Then I learned it was my job to make the world fairer.” This sentiment reflects her evolution from a child filled with insecurities to an empowering figure who uses her platform to promote happiness. “Sometimes, that’s just smiling at someone. It’s a tiny thing with a big impact. You must enjoy life as best as you can because hey, when you’re not here anymore, you’re not here!” she emphasizes, encouraging others to seize life’s moments.

Embracing Individuality

As Lauper matured, she discovered the importance of individuality and self-expression. “I chose a job where I could wear whatever the hell I want,” she shares. This attitude permeates her message to find outfits that inspire confidence: “Find the kind of clothes that make you feel strong, inspired and confident. If you find a hat that makes you feel good, wear the hat!” Her advice advocates for a more personal approach to happiness, urging everyone to embrace what resonates with their true selves.

A Triumphant Return

Looking ahead, Lauper expresses excitement about her upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I’m really happy. I’m proud to stand on the shoulders of the women who came before me,” she states, reflecting on the trailblazers who paved the way for her success. Her musical journey began at a tender age of two, recalling how she first captured hearts with an Italian song taught to her by a neighbor. “The songs tell my story — we should all share our stories in some way. That’s what I focus on: bringing community together,” Lauper asserts, showcasing her dedication to connecting with others through music.

Looking Forward to the Future

Set to be inducted into the 2025 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lauper underscores the significance of this achievement for herself and her contemporaries. Joining her in this honor are fellow legends including Bad Company, Outkast, and Soundgarden, among others. As she prepares for this momentous occasion, Lauper’s journey from feeling like a “loser” to a celebrated music icon serves as an inspiration to millions, illuminating the power of resilience and the importance of being true to oneself.

