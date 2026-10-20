Muna Unharmed as Tour Bus Inferno Erupts on Highway

Members of the band Muna experienced a frightening incident on Monday when their tour bus caught fire while traveling on the freeway in Burbank, California. Local station KTLA reported that the fire broke out around 8:00 a.m., leading to the closure of several lanes on the busy southbound 5 freeway.

According to reports, the bus driver was unaware of the flames until alerted by the California Highway Patrol. Once it was realized that the bus was on fire, the driver managed to pull over onto an off-ramp, allowing the Burbank Fire Department to extinguish the blaze.

Muna took to social media to share the news, posting a photo from KTLA’s coverage with the caption, “the band MUNA as seen on the news this morning.” They expressed relief that while “many personal items were lost,” all members are safe.

In a light-hearted moment amid the chaos, musician Naomi McPherson took to the comments section, humorously asking, “if anyone could help me find the grandchild of the warlock whose curse is wreaking havoc on my life so that I can carry em up the mountain & fulfill the prophecy / undo the curse that has befallen me that would be much appreciated.”

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In September, McPherson had to miss several tour dates to care for their mother, Harriet, who was battling terminal cancer. Muna paid tribute to Harriet, describing her as “one of the greatest, most wise and loving people.”