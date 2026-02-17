Monty Lopez Faces Charges After Indecent Exposure Allegation

Monty Lopez, the father of social media influencer Addison Rae, is embroiled in legal issues following his recent arrest. Allegedly, the charges include felony obscenity for actions that took place in Louisiana. As this high-profile case unfolds, it has drawn significant public interest, particularly due to Lopez’s connection with his famous daughter.

Details of the Allegations

Monty Lopez, age 50, was taken into custody in July, facing charges of felony obscenity. According to court documents acquired by TMZ on February 17, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has accused him of indecent exposure. The allegations state he exposed his genitals and pubic hair in a location accessible to the public, aiming to either incite sexual desire or engage in behavior deemed patently offensive.

Timeline and Legal Proceedings

The purported incident reportedly occurred in August 2024, nearly a year prior to the legal filing. Lopez has entered a plea of not guilty in response to the charges. As the case moves forward, his next court appearance is scheduled for March 19. Prosecutors are advocating for a sentence that includes a year of hard labor, should Lopez be convicted.

Public and Family Response

E! News has made attempts to contact a representative for Monty Lopez for his comments, but there has been no response so far. While Lopez himself has not addressed the charges publicly, he has previously focused on maintaining a positive outlook since reaching the milestone age of 50 last November. The legal challenges present a stark contrast to the personal growth he has discussed.

The situation around Monty Lopez remains closely watched by both the media and the public, given his relationship with Addison Rae. As the court date approaches, attention will likely continue to mount, and developments in the case will be keenly followed.