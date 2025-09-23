Modern Family Cast: Stunning Transformations Over the Years

Modern Family captivated audiences with its humor and heart, capturing the lives of the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker families in an unforgettable way. Since its debut on September 23, 2009, and throughout its 11-season journey on ABC, fans have loved following the characters—and the actors behind them—both on and off the screen. Now, years after the iconic sitcom ended, the Modern Family stars continue to make headlines with their personal and professional milestones, a testament to their enduring appeal.

Milestones and Marriages

Eric Stonestreet, known for his portrayal of the lovable Cam Tucker, recently celebrated a double milestone. Not only did he turn 54, but he also announced his marriage to Lindsay Schweitzer. Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Stonestreet wrote, “It’s my birthday and guess what I got. I got married!” His on-screen counterpart, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, playing Mitchell Pritchett, expressed his happiness in a heartfelt message, exclaiming, “Of all the second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you!!!!”

A New Chapter for Lily

As the Modern Family stars continue to evolve, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is making waves by launching her music career under a new name. Now going by Frances Anderson, she recently explained her decision to E! News. “Frances is actually part of my legal name,” she said. “It’s my middle name, and it’s after my mom’s old family friend. I wanted to switch it up and create a space specifically just for music.” At 18, the actress who charmed viewers as Lily is ready to show a new side of herself to the world.

The journey of these Modern Family stars from then to now showcases their growth and versatility. Whether celebrating personal achievements or embarking on new artistic ventures, they remain in the public eye, much to the delight of their fans. Their continued success and vibrant off-screen lives highlight why audiences still hold the show and its beloved cast close to their hearts.