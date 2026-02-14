MJ Lenderman’s Unique Neil Young Covers: From ‘Powderfinger’ to ‘On the Beach’

In a captivating display of musical homage, MJ Lenderman has embraced the essence of Neil Young through a series of covers that resonate with fans and newcomers alike. Known for his heartfelt performances, Lenderman takes listeners on a journey through Young’s storied catalog, highlighting tracks like "Powderfinger" and "On the Beach." Each rendition is infused with Lenderman’s unique touch while honoring the spirit of his musical hero.

A Passionate Ode to Neil Young

Lenderman’s admiration for Neil Young is no secret. Just recently, he shared on The Adam Friedland Show how he cherishes the Neil Young Archives app. His connection to Young’s music became evident with his breakthrough album Manning Fireworks, where listeners first noted the influence. "I grew up believing every band I like is somehow influenced by Neil Young," he revealed, declaring Young as his top inspiration.

"Lotta Love": More Than a Love Song

MJ Lenderman has made "Lotta Love" a staple of his performances, with over 40 renditions since its introduction during his 2024 European tour. A poignant moment came when he addressed how the song’s meaning shifted after the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Originally a track from Young’s Comes a Time album, "Lotta Love" also found fame through Nicolette Larson’s top 10 hit. Lenderman captures the song’s essence, inviting audiences to reflect on its deeper implications.

Echoes of the Past with "Powderfinger"

Neil Young’s "Powderfinger," from the acclaimed Rust Never Sleeps album, has been covered by Lenderman seven times. This tale of American hardship resonates with themes of violence and isolation. Lenderman’s interpretations, supported by his talented band, mirror the energy and depth of Young’s original performances. This focus on raw emotion and storytelling keeps the song relevant for today’s audiences.

A Singular Performance of "On the Beach"

In October 2022, Lenderman delivered a soul-stirring performance of "On the Beach" at Zootown Arts Community Center. Despite Young having sparingly performed this melancholic track, Lenderman’s rendition breathes new life into the haunting reflections on personal and societal malaise. Fans can revisit this unique performance on the Internet Archive, preserving Lenderman’s commitment to exploring Young’s profound narratives.

Diving Into Rare Gems

Lenderman has also ventured into less-trodden territory with his rendition of "Vampire Blues" from Young’s On the Beach, performed just before Halloween in 2024. This rare cover joined a thrilling setlist that evening, showcasing Lenderman’s knack for blending memorable classics with deeper cuts. This ability to bridge various facets of Neil Young’s discography underlines Lenderman’s devotion to his musical roots.

From widely celebrated hits to the more obscure treasures, MJ Lenderman continues to create dynamic interpretations of Neil Young’s songs. His dedication not only celebrates Young’s legacy but also connects new generations to the timeless appeal of these iconic tracks.