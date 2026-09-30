Miley Seeks Redemption Through Unique Spiritual Journey in Video

Miley Cyrus has unveiled the electrifying music video for her latest single, “Different Religion,” which is part of her chart-topping album, Bass Persuades. This marks the artist’s tenth studio album and showcases her ongoing evolution in sound and style.

Visuals and Themes in “Different Religion”

The cinematic video, directed by Mert Alas, opens with striking visuals of a desert road bordered by mountains as a car speeds through. Miley takes the wheel, confidently declaring, “I got my own god,” as she caresses her face under a wash of red light. The accompanying imagery shifts into black and white, illustrating her rocking out with a guitar. The line “My god’s a hot boy” introduces model Charlie Knepper, who joins her on this joy ride, embodying the adventurous spirit of the song.

The chorus captures the essence of longing and rebellion with lyrics such as, “I want to be saved by a different religion/I crave to believe him.” The sentiment continues, “We don’t need forgiveness/I want to be saved by a different religion,” a reflection of the desire for something beyond conventional beliefs.

Collaborations and Lyrics

Throughout the video, Miley collaborates with Model/Actriz’s Cole Haden as they exchange verses, while various models lip-sync along with the lyrics. Their sultry harmonization evokes a sense of connection, singing, “In the rear view/Every passing exit/My faith is his hard body, cracked leather.” This interplay among the performers enriches the video’s narrative of passionate defiance.

Reception and Milestones

A review from Rolling Stone characterized “Different Religion” as a “gothic pop song” that revolves around a fast car and the loud noise it generates. “I’ve got my own god,” Cyrus sings, further emphasizing the intensity of her emotions in the lyrics, which reflect both confidence and vulnerability.