Miley Cyrus Makes Waves with No. 1 'Bass Persuades' Album

Miley Cyrus has officially returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart with her new album, Bass Persuades, marking her first No. 1 album in over a decade. The album debuts at the top of the chart dated October 3, following an impressive launch in the week ending September 24, where it earned 61,000 equivalent album units in the United States, according to Luminate. This achievement brings Miley’s total to six No. 1 albums and 16 top 10-charted projects, with her previous chart-topping album being Bangerz in 2013.

Album Launch and Performance

Announced on September 1 and released on September 18, Bass Persuades features its title track, which was introduced to fans as the first single on September 3. The single made a strong debut at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated September 19, further showcasing Miley’s continued relevance in the music industry with this being her 24th top 40 hit. This new project comes just over a year after her last studio album, Something Beautiful, which debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart dated June 14, 2025.

Chart Dynamics

In other notable developments on the Billboard 200, Riley Green and beabadoobee each secured their first top 10 entries with their latest albums. The chart ranks the most popular albums in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption measured in equivalent album units, which include album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Breakdown of Sales

Of the 61,000 equivalent album units earned by Bass Persuades, a significant portion comes from album sales, which accounted for 47,000 units, allowing it to debut at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. The album also garnered 14,000 SEA units, translating to approximately 14.22 million on-demand official streams of its songs. The variety of formats available for purchase—including 16 vinyl and nine CD variants, along with several download options—boosted its first-week sales significantly.

Miley’s Chart Legacy

Remarkably, Miley Cyrus is only the third artist in 2026 to achieve a No. 1 album a decade or more after their last, following Bruno Mars and A$AP Rocky. Her six No. 1 albums span her career, encompassing her work as both Miley and Miley Cyrus, including soundtracks during her time as the Disney character Hannah Montana.

Additional Billboard 200 Highlights

Ella Langley’s Dandelion remains steady at No. 2, closely followed by Riley Green’s That’s Just Me, which debuts at No. 3 with 60,000 equivalent album units—a personal best for Green. Other notable movements include Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem at No. 4, Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love at No. 5, and Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide at No. 6.

New Entries and Future Prospects

Beabadoobee also celebrates a key milestone as her album Pylon enters the chart at No. 7, marking her first top 10 entry with 35,000 equivalent album units. The top 10 is rounded out by Jhené Aiko’s Westside Whimsy, Drake’s ICEMAN, and Kahan’s Stick Season.

As the new Billboard 200 chart is set to be released in full on September 29, those interested in more chart news can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on platforms like X and Instagram.