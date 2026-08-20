Miley Cyrus Spotted Having Fun with Tish and Noah

Miley Cyrus embraced a lively evening out with her loved ones in Los Angeles on August 19, making it a special girls’ night with her sister Noah and mother Tish. The Grammy-winning singer, who is currently engaged to musician Maxx Morando, was in high spirits as she stepped out with her family.

Coordinated Styles for a Night of Fun

The Cyrus trio showcased their sense of style by coordinating their outfits, each donning black tops paired with denim. Miley opted for a stylish dark tee coupled with black trousers. She completed her look with a cheetah-print tote and a gold coin statement necklace, effortlessly blending chic with casual. Meanwhile, Noah, 26, and Tish, 59, personalized their looks with dark and light blue jeans, respectively, complementing the family aesthetic as they enjoyed their evening.

A Celebration of Family and Remembrance

The purpose of their girls’ night out was deeply meaningful. Noah revealed that the outing was a heartfelt celebration in honor of their late grandmother, Loretta Finley, affectionately known as “Mammie.” She passed away in August 2020 at the age of 85, leaving a lasting impact on the family. This night was not just about enjoying each other’s company but also a tribute to cherished family memories and the bond they all share.