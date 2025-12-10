Mila Kunis Shakes Up Neighborhood as HOA Chair

In the bustling realm of Hollywood, celebrities often find themselves juggling myriad roles, both on-screen and off. Recently, Mila Kunis has taken on an unexpected role as the head of her homeowners association (HOA), highlighting the unique challenges that come with managing a community. Beyond the glamour, this position brings a dose of reality and humor as Kunis navigates the quirks and grievances of neighborhood life.

Taking Charge in the Neighborhood

Mila Kunis, known for her roles in iconic films and television shows, is now leading her homeowners association. This unexpected endeavor is proving to be quite challenging for the Black Swan star. “All people do is complain,” she remarked during a recent interview on the Today show. For Kunis, managing the HOA has become a task fraught with constant grumbles and little gratitude.

Finding Humor Amidst Challenges

The actress shared her experience with characteristic wit, noting that acknowledgment is rare. Despite her efforts, positive feedback is limited. “No one ever goes, ‘You know what? Thank you so much,'” she observed. Her comments reveal the often thankless nature of such roles and the relentless stream of issues brought to her attention as head of the HOA.

The Unexpected Appointment

Why would a celebrated actress choose to take on the responsibilities of an HOA president? Kunis candidly disclosed, “No one else wanted it,” emphasizing the lack of volunteers for this demanding position. Her willingness to step up reflects a level of dedication to her community, albeit one that might be more challenging than anticipated.

Communicating with Neighbors

One of Mila’s main concerns is communication—or lack thereof. “Please answer emails,” she pleaded, highlighting a common struggle within community management. The effort put into crafting messages, often ignored, underscores the importance of communication in running an effective HOA. Kunis humorously mentioned collaborating with technology, saying, “ChatGPT and I worked really hard at putting that email together.”

In her new role, Mila Kunis offers a relatable glimpse into the world of homeowners associations, where celebrity status takes a back seat to everyday challenges. Her experiences remind us that leadership, even in local communities, requires patience, humor, and resilience.