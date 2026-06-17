Mike Myers Confirms Exciting News About Austin Powers 4

The prospect of an ‘Austin Powers 4′ has become a hot topic recently, with Mike Myers confirming that fans can indeed expect another installment in the beloved franchise. During an appearance on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party, Myers responded to a fan’s inquiry about the long-rumored sequel, simply stating, “yes.” This bold affirmation reignites excitement for a new chapter in the quirky, satirical world of the British spy comedy. Myers’ endorsement offers a tantalizing glimpse into the future of ‘Austin Powers 4,’ stirring both nostalgia and anticipation among fans of the series.

Mike Myers and the Potential for a Sequel

Throughout the years, Mike Myers has expressed a desire to create another sequel, but he has often hesitated to commit fully to the project. His latest confirmation during the live event marks a significant shift in the narrative surrounding ‘Austin Powers 4.’ While he has hinted that he would love to delve deeper into the character of Dr. Evil, specific details about the new film remain sparse. Myers’ enthusiasm certainly bodes well for fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news.

Director Jay Roach’s Perspective

In a previous conversation with Deadline, director Jay Roach addressed the idea of ‘Austin Powers 4’ in 2020. He stated, “I wouldn’t say ‘never’ never, but it does depend on Mike having something that he’s inspired about and after all these years it hasn’t quite clicked yet. But I’m always game for anything he wants to do. He’s a genius and he helped me get started and it was a blast.” Roach’s optimism underlines the collaborative spirit behind the franchise, emphasizing that the right creative spark is essential for the project to move forward.

A Cultural Phenomenon

The ‘Austin Powers’ films have not only garnered financial success, grossing over half a billion dollars worldwide, but they have also cemented their place in pop culture. With the last movie, ‘Goldmember,’ released in 2002, the franchise has left a lasting impact on humor and comedy in film. Over the years, it has inspired numerous imitations and parodies, keeping the spirit of the series alive in various forms of media, such as the recent Verizon commercial featuring Myers alongside Seth Green, Mindy Sterling, and Rob Lowe.

What’s Next for the Franchise?

As excitement builds around the possibility of ‘Austin Powers 4,’ fans are left to wonder what adventures await the iconic characters. While no concrete details are available yet, the interest from Myers and Roach suggests that the wheels are in motion. The unique charm and humor of ‘Austin Powers’ continue to resonate, making the prospect of a fourth movie not just a nostalgic wish, but a viable reality. As we await further announcements, fans can relish the existing films and celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy.

For those eager to catch up on the latest appearances and references, you can watch the full episode of Trevor Noah’s show below.