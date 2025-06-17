Mike Lindell Celebrates Despite Major Courtroom Setback

In a surprising twist, Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and ally of former President Trump, declared victory despite a substantial court loss. After being ordered to pay $2.3 million for defaming a former Dominion Voting Systems executive, Lindell maintained his upbeat stance, showcasing his continued confidence amidst legal challenges.

Trial Verdict and Lindell’s Reaction

The trial concluded with a jury finding Mike Lindell guilty of defaming Eric Coomer, a former executive at Dominion Voting Systems. The case centered on Lindell’s harsh criticism, including labeling Coomer as a traitor, which spurred the court to award $2.3 million in damages. Despite the setback, Lindell triumphantly texted Rolling Stone, claiming it was an “awesome win” for MyPillow. His positive outlook stemmed largely from the fact that the damages were far less than the $26.7 million Coomer’s lawyers had sought.



A Resilient Stance

Lindell’s optimism was not just a fleeting sentiment. In his text message, he vowed to appeal the decision, stating, “My fight to get rid of the machines will continue on stronger than ever!” His determination reflects a broader strategy to persistently challenge the use of voting machines, despite the legal hurdles he faces.



Defending His Claims

During the trial, Lindell took the stand in his own defense. He asserted that his defamatory remarks were unintentional, insisting he never deliberately targeted Coomer. This claim was intertwined with conspiracy theories suggesting election interference to undermine Trump’s 2020 campaign—a narrative that remains unsubstantiated. Lindell’s defense was marked by his characteristic transparency, citing his past struggles as evidence of his openness.



Ongoing Legal Challenges

The case involving Coomer is just one among several legal battles Lindell is embroiled in. Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, both election technology companies, have filed substantial defamation lawsuits against the MyPillow chief. Dominion’s lawsuit alone demands $1.3 billion in damages. As Lindell navigates these challenges, the question of whether his resilient demeanor will hold remains a critical focus.



While Lindell may face significant legal obstacles ahead, his confidence and resolve suggest that he is far from backing down. How the courts respond to these ongoing legal battles will be crucial in determining the future of his outspoken campaigns.