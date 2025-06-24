Mick Ralphs, Iconic Guitarist of Rock Legends, Passes at 81

Mick Ralphs, the iconic founding guitarist and songwriter for both Bad Company and Mott The Hoople, has passed away at the age of 81. Known for his deft guitar work and memorable contributions to classic rock, Ralphs’ death was announced by Bad Company in a heartfelt Instagram post, underscoring his profound influence within the music community.

A Celebrated Musical Career

Mick Ralphs’ illustrious career began with the formation of The Doc Thomas Group in 1966, which later evolved into the legendary Mott The Hoople. Despite initial challenges, the band eventually gained recognition, in part due to their collaboration with David Bowie, who gifted them the hit “All The Young Dudes.” Ralphs’ distinctive opening guitar riff became emblematic of Mott’s celebrated sound.

After leaving Mott The Hoople, Ralphs co-founded Bad Company with fellow musicians Simon Kirke, Paul Rodgers, and Boz Burrell. As the first band signed to Led Zeppelin’s Swan Song Records, Bad Company quickly rose to fame. Ralphs’ songwriting prowess contributed to hits like “Can’t Get Enough” and “Ready For Love,” securing his place in rock history.

Fond Tributes from Friends and Bandmates

The announcement of Ralphs’ passing was marked by touching statements from his bandmates. Paul Rodgers shared, “Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist.” He added that their last conversation, filled with laughter, would not be forgotten.

Simon Kirke echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Ralphs’ exceptional talent and friendship: “He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply.” These heartfelt words reflect the deep impact Ralphs had on those around him and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

A Legacy That Endures

Mick Ralphs’ influence stretches far beyond his songwriting and skillful guitar solos. His contributions to rock music will be honored with a posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Bad Company later this year. His legacy is cherished not only by his partner Susie Chavasse, his children, and step-children, but by countless fans around the world.

In a statement, Bad Company remarked, “Mick Ralphs leaves behind a powerful musical legacy that will inspire generations.” As the music world mourns his loss, Ralphs’ timeless work continues to resonate, ensuring his spirit lives on through every note and lyric he crafted.