Michelle Obama’s Worries About Page Six and ‘Oh, Mary!’ Antics

In a revealing new interview, Michelle Obama shared her thoughts on her unexpected visit to the Broadway show “Oh, Mary!” and her apprehensions about ending up in Page Six due to her antics. The former First Lady recounted her experience of sneaking into the performance and the delightful, yet nerve-wracking, moments that followed. With a unique take on the intersection of fame and ordinary experiences, Obama’s insights resonate with anyone who has ever felt the watchful eyes of the public.

Michelle’s Broadway Adventure

During a recent episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s “Las Culturistas” podcast, Michelle Obama opened up about her venture to see “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway, admitting, “A lot of times I sneak in afterwards, so I don’t think that people knew I was there … I didn’t know fully what ‘Oh, Mary!’ was.” Despite her low-profile entrance, she humorously reflected on the possibility of her laughter making headlines: “Scene one, and I am cracking up, but feeling like, ‘Oh my God, if people see me laughing, it’s gonna be on Page Six.’”

A Thrilling Performance

Michelle gushed about the dark comedy that explores the life of Mary Todd Lincoln leading up to President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. “I loved it,” she continued, expressing her delight in the artistic retelling of history, which won two Tony Awards earlier this month for performances by Cole Escola and direction by Sam Pinkleton. “Just out of your mind — it’s like, ‘Who thought of this? What’s going on inside that head?’ The retelling of history in this very interesting but powerful way. I loved it, loved it,” she emphasized, showcasing her enthusiasm for contemporary theater.

Celebrity Spotting

Despite her desire for anonymity, the Broadway show recognized Michelle’s attendance and sent her a shout-out via social media after receiving a text. Her visit was one of many celebrity sightings at the performance. The former First Lady also highlighted her ongoing relationship with Page Six, hinting at her awareness of the gossip column’s impact. In a previous interview, she expressed concern that her daughters, Malia and Sasha, would inadvertently find themselves making headlines while growing up in the limelight of the White House.

The Challenges of Growing Up in the Spotlight

Reflecting on her daughters’ teenage years, Michelle noted, “I wanted to give my girls enough rope to live and be normal teenagers, but I was also worrying about them turning up on Page Six because they were doing what normal kids would do.” This concern is compounded by the presence of social media and the ubiquitous nature of cameras today, which she believes has increased scrutiny compared to past generations of political families. Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 years old, respectively, when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, making their development under the public eye particularly unique.

Michelle Obama’s candid reflections on her Broadway outing and concerns over her daughters’ activities highlight the delicate balance between maintaining privacy and navigating public life. With her characteristic wit and warmth, she reminds us that even high-profile individuals grapple with the implications of popularity, especially when it comes to the scrutiny of outlets like Page Six.