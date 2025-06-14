Trump’s Crypto Dealings Yield $57.3 Million in White House Records

Donald Trump has made headlines with his recent financial disclosures, revealing a remarkable $57.3 million revenue from his crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. The disclosure highlights Trump’s diversification of income, extending beyond real estate and branding deals to include significant earnings from the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector. This development underscores the former president’s strategic investment in digital assets, bringing attention to the potential scale of his entrepreneurial reach.

The Emergence of World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial, launched by Trump in September, is spearheaded by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, with Barron Trump as the “DeFi visionary,” according to CBS News. The venture’s management team also includes Zach Witkoff, whose father previously served as Trump’s Middle East envoy. This initiative has rapidly become one of the major contributors to Trump’s income in 2024, notably mentioned in the financial disclosure document with more than $57.3 million earned through token sales. With Trump holding a 75 percent stake through DT Marks Defi LLC, this project is a key element of his financial portfolio.

The $TRUMP Token and Controversial Coin Launches

The $TRUMP cryptocurrency token made waves by reaching billions on paper shortly before Trump’s inauguration. Although this token was not listed in the disclosure as it debuted this year, it has sparked considerable ethical debates. Similarly, the $MELANIA meme coins, introduced for First Lady Melania Trump, have added layers to these discussions. Trump even hosted an exclusive dinner for the 220 top holders of $TRUMP, further emphasizing the token’s market significance and the attention it draws.

Political and Legal Landscapes

In the legislative arena, the upcoming GENIUS Act, which includes contentious crypto regulations, poses potential implications for Trump’s ventures. Senator Elizabeth Warren has voiced concerns that the Act could facilitate avenues for financial misconduct, notably criticising Trump’s involvement in the crypto space. The Act’s provisions would allow stablecoin issuance with limited oversight, which coincides with WLF’s recent release of the USD1 stablecoin, tied to the U.S. dollar and backed by treasury bonds.

Diverse Earnings in 2024

Beyond digital currencies, Trump reported substantial earnings from traditional ventures. His Mar-a-Lago estate generated over $50 million, and license fees from a Dubai property brought in $15 million. The sale of his coffee table book, Save America, netted him $3 million in royalties, with additional income from branded sneakers, fragrances, and Bibles, amounting to several million more in revenue. However, his disclosures also reflect over $50 million in liabilities related to legal challenges, including those involving E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s financial activities, from crypto to real estate, paint a picture of a multifaceted business strategy, showcasing his continued impact across various economic sectors. As the world watches his next moves, his involvement in cryptocurrency continues to stir both scrutiny and intrigue.