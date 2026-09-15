Michael J. Fox's Heartfelt Emmys Humanitarian Award Acceptance Speech

During the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night, Michael J. Fox received the esteemed Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, a recognition of his significant contributions to raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Julianna Margulies, Fox’s co-star from The Good Wife, had the honor of presenting the award to him.

Learning from Bob Hope’s Legacy

In his acceptance speech, Fox expressed his gratitude to Margulies and the Television Academy, reflecting on the legacy of the iconic entertainer, Bob Hope. He noted that his parents, who grew up during the Great Depression and WWII, viewed Hope as a hero and a champion for military families. “To them, Bob was more than an entertainer,” Fox stated. “He was showing up for the troops in Berlin, Saigon, and the Middle East with a turkey leg and a golf club.”

Facing Parkinson’s with Resilience

Fox poignantly shared that he once kept his Parkinson’s diagnosis secret, fearing it would impact his work and relationships. “Would they laugh if they knew I was sick?” he asked himself. However, he found the support from the world around him to be “uplifting” and expressed his gratitude to the audience for their encouragement.

Advocacy and Acceptance

In a powerful statement, Fox articulated that accepting his condition didn’t equate to surrendering to it. “It just meant doing everything I could for everyone living with this disease,” he said. This realization spurred him into advocacy work and fundraising efforts aimed at finding a cure. Reflecting on the progress made, he stated, “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.” His heartfelt words were met with a standing ovation from the crowd as he left the stage in his wheelchair.

A Night to Remember