Michael Cera Declined ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Due to Fame Concerns

Michael Cera’s hesitation to embrace the overwhelming spotlight of superstardom has kept him away from some potentially high-profile roles. The actor known for his roles in “Superbad” and “Scott Pilgrim” recently revealed he turned down the chance to be part of the “Harry Potter” spinoff, “Fantastic Beasts,” due to fears of becoming “too famous.” In a conversation with Louis Theroux on his podcast, Cera shared insights into his career decisions and how his view of fame has evolved over time.

Stepping Away from the Spotlight

Michael Cera could have stepped into the enchanting world of “Fantastic Beasts,” part of the infamous Wizarding World. During an interview with Louis Theroux, Cera explained his decision to decline involvement in the “Harry Potter” spinoff franchise. “I don’t even know if I was offered, I think I just declined to engage with it because I think it would be like probably six years commitment or something,” Cera admitted. He emphasized the desire to manage his exposure, particularly within children’s films, citing a “big fear” of excessive fame as the main deterrent.

The Magic Behind “Fantastic Beasts”

A prequel series to the beloved “Harry Potter” films, “Fantastic Beasts” follows the adventures of Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne. Tasked by a young Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Law, Scamander is drawn into a battle against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, originally played by Johnny Depp and later by Mads Mikkelsen. Despite its box office success and plans for a five-film series by J.K. Rowling, future installments remain unconfirmed.

A Change of Heart

Currently charming audiences in his first Wes Anderson film, “The Phoenician Scheme,” Cera acknowledges that his apprehensions about fame have shifted over time. “I think I’ve outgrown that particular feeling,” he reflected, suggesting that he might now consider joining a franchise under the right circumstances. “If a franchise came along now and seemed interesting, I don’t think on the grounds of it being a franchise I would storm out of the office or anything,” he added.

Future Prospects

As for a potential role in the Marvel universe, Cera humorously mentioned one whimsical criterion: “A superhero who is a big fan of dairy, I could play.” While Cera’s future in expansive franchises remains to be seen, his thoughtful approach to fame continues to guide his career choices.

To delve deeper into Michael Cera’s perspective, listen to his full conversation with Louis Theroux here.