Melinda Sullivan – Art of Choreography

Melinda Sullivan is an LA-based dancing, entertainer, and also choreographer teacher. This year, she was selected as one of Dancing Publication’s Leading 25 to See in 2020.

Initially from Thousand Oaks, Melinda came to be enthusiastic concerning tap dance at a very early age. She was the recipient of the Songs Facility Limelight Honor for Non-Classical Dancing in 2004. As an entertainer, she has actually shown up in TELEVISION, movie, nationwide scenic tours, as well as the show phase.

She is recognized for being a leading 10 finalist on So You Think You Can Dance season 7 and also as a professional dancer and also choreographer in Jon Chu’s brand-new YouTube network DS2DIO. From Canada to Israel to Taiwan, Melinda’s tap dancing has actually taken her around the globe as an educator as well as an entertainer. She is presently on faculty at the prominent Colburn College in Midtown Los Angeles, and remains to take a trip globally to perform and teach as a song and dance musician.

As a choreographer, Melinda is the recipient of the 2012 Capezio A.C.E. Honor for Choreographic Excellence. Melinda’s job has actually been included at the LA Faucet and also Pasadena Dancing Festivals & New York City Community Hall’s Broadway By The Year.

She was later a semi-finalist for Facility Movie theater Team’s Sherwood Honor as a choreographer. She has actually choreographed and also worked together on a selection of movie shorts with Imagiland Productions, consisting of a homage to Ann Miller, which was later included in Dancing Publication.

Melinda is likewise the creator as well as supervisor of the Melinda Sullivan Dancing Project. It is dedicated to offering several designs of faucet dancing to a wide target market in a staged setup while keeping credibility to touch dancing’s origins and also musicality.

