Meghan Markle's Phone Number Accidentally Shared in Group Chat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to face security challenges, following the unintended leak of Meghan’s personal cellphone number during a WhatsApp group chat intended for school parents. The incident, reported by The Sun on September 15, adds to the couple’s stress, particularly as they recently withdrew their two children, Archie and Lilibet, from their new school just two days into the term due to safety concerns.

Getty Meghan and Harry visit Australia in 2026.

The leak reportedly occurred within a messaging group on WhatsApp, where Meghan, 45, had joined to connect with other mothers from her son Archie’s class. After sending a message expressing her gratitude for the warm welcome she received, a screenshot of her communication began circulating, leading to privacy concerns for the couple.

While it remains unclear whether the chat was associated with the school Archie attended before his withdrawal or his new school, the broader context of their decision reflects increasing anxiety surrounding their family’s safety. Meghan and Harry cited a significant traffic issue as a contributing factor in their move, noting that their security convoy’s travel time extended to an hour instead of the anticipated 35 minutes. The couple’s representatives indicated that being stuck in traffic poses risks, emphasizing, “You can’t have a situation where the fifth, sixth, and seventh in line to the throne are trapped in a car.”

Their precarious security situation has been complicated since the removal of their taxpayer-funded armed police protection in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as working senior royals. The ongoing developments in their security arrangements have led to discussions about the need for reassessment by pertinent authorities.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Addresses Relationship with Meghan

Amid the media buzz, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” wrapped up its run on Netflix in August 2025 after two successful seasons. Although Meghan has not appeared in any new Netflix projects since, Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria stated in March that rumors of a diminished relationship between the company and the Duchess are unfounded. During a presentation on upcoming content, Bajaria remarked, “I would say don’t believe whatever you read. Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking. But here’s the thing: We still have a relationship with them, we have movies in development with them, we have an amazing doc with them, they have things in development on the TV and film side.”

Bajaria further clarified that there was “no juicy story” behind the decision to conclude Meghan’s series, emphasizing that “deals come and go all the time.”

Meghan and Harry Seek Restoration of U.K. Police Protection