Meghan Markle’s Father Struggles Amid Devastating Earthquake

In a startling turn of events, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was reported trapped in an earthquake that shook the Philippines. Although initial concerns emerged about his safety, reports later confirmed he is out of danger. The incident drew considerable attention, especially from his daughter, Samantha Markle, who took to social media to share the news amid the chaos that unfolded following the earthquake.

Details of the Earthquake

On Tuesday, September 30, news emerged that Thomas Markle found himself in a precarious situation after a devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines. His daughter Samantha expressed her alarm on X, noting that the 81-year-old was trapped on the 19th floor of a high-rise building and unable to leave. “My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake,” she conveyed. “He can’t walk and he is trapped.”

The earthquake resulted in tragic consequences, claiming at least 60 lives and leaving numerous individuals trapped under debris. Rescue crews were deployed quickly to deal with the aftermath, facing immense challenges in their efforts to reach those in need.

Initial Worries Followed by Reassurances

In the hours following her distressing announcement, Samantha Markle provided an update that calmed concerns regarding her father’s safety. “As of today he is OK, and making plans to get out of that building,” she posted on October 1. “They seem to be safe for now, and hopefully, there will be no serious aftershocks.” Samantha expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support and concern for Thomas, reinforcing that precautions were being taken to avoid similar situations in the future.

“Provisions are being made so that he won’t be trapped in a similar situation again. God bless and stay safe everyone!” she concluded her message, which brought some relief to worried family members and followers.

Thomas Markle’s Statement

Later, however, Thomas Markle himself contacted TMZ to dispute claims that he was trapped. “I’m currently sitting on the couch in my hotel room, with my feet kicked up and watching Charlie Chan movies. I’m quite comfortable,” he stated, clarifying that he was staying at a hotel approximately 100 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter. Thomas remarked that he had traveled to the Philippines in pursuit of relocation options from Mexico, ensuring that he remained safe during the seismic event.

Continuing Estrangement with Meghan Markle

Despite recent events, Thomas Markle remains estranged from his daughter, Meghan. Their strained relationship escalated in 2018 when he did not attend her wedding to Prince Harry, citing health issues as the reason. Meghan later shared details of the growing rift in their relationship during their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” revealing how trust between them deteriorated before her wedding day. Meanwhile, Harry expressed his sadness over the ongoing estrangement.

For now, Thomas insists he is safe in the Philippines as recovery efforts continue in the wake of the devastating earthquake that once placed his safety in jeopardy.