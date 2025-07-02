Meghan Markle’s As Ever Brand Faces Unexpected Refund Controversy

Meghan Markle‘s As Ever brand has recently faced a wave of challenges, notably resulting in the brand issuing refunds to customers who ordered its highly anticipated apricot spread. This popular product was part of the company’s rapid expansion and quickly sold out after launching last month. The unexpected demand led to fulfillment issues, prompting the need for refunds and alternative solutions for disappointed customers.

Customer Communication During Fulfillment Issues

Customers impacted by the inventory mishap received considerate emails from the As Ever customer service team, detailing the situation. “Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfill your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding your purchase of this item by the end of this week,” the message conveyed, as reported by Us Weekly.

Beyond the financial reimbursement, As Ever also offered additional perks to those affected. The brand assured disappointed buyers that they would receive priority access to future inventory once the apricot spread was restocked. The email promised: “In addition to the refund, we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge.”

Directly experiencing these fulfillment challenges, Us Weekly placed an order for several As Ever products. While they received items from Markle’s summer collection, the highly anticipated apricot spread was missing from their order, leading to further communication with customer service and ultimately a refund notification.

Previous Supply Challenges

Interestingly, this isn’t the first incidence of inventory issues for As Ever. Earlier this year, in April, Markle addressed customers who had ordered a limited-edition honey product but had to wait for their purchases due to inventory miscalculations. Her handwritten note to these customers illustrated a personal commitment to customer service.

Markle acknowledged the overwhelming support for the honey launch in her message, saying, “My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you for the support. It really means so much to me.” She expressed empathy for disappointed buyers, noting that the issue arose “due to overselling.”

In her heartfelt note, she promised customers that they would be the first to know—and receive—future limited edition items. “Please know the team worked very hard in every department and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened,” she added, showcasing her awareness of customer frustrations.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The apricot spread, priced at $9 per jar or $14 for special packaging, is just one element of As Ever’s expanding array of products. Initially launched with nine offerings in April, the brand included various spreads, herbal teas, and baking mixes, all of which sold out within just 45 minutes.

As Ever is also taking significant strides beyond food items, recently unveiling a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé wine produced by Fairwinds Estate. This addition reportedly took several months of careful crafting to reach its desired flavor profile. As Ever’s manufacturing partner, Republic of Tea, takes charge of producing both the spreads and honey at their facility in Illinois, situated about 2,000 miles from Markle and Prince Harry’s home in Montecito.

Launched in conjunction with Markle’s Netflix cooking show “With Love, Meghan,” which has been renewed for a second season, As Ever appears poised for rapid expansion. Beyond food and beverages, Markle’s ambitions to extend the brand into hospitality and entertainment sectors signal a forward-thinking approach, despite ongoing fulfillment challenges.