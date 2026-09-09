Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Tough Split from Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about her emotional journey following her recent breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson. The couple parted ways after a year of dating, and in a candid interview with InStyle, the 31-year-old artist shared her reflections on the end of their relationship and the challenges that followed.

Emotional Reflections Post-Breakup

In an interview published on September 9, Megan described her feelings since the split, stating, “I’m trying my best. I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus. It was very rough.” Her comments hint at a tumultuous emotional period after the breakup, which she attributes, in part, to the dynamics of her relationship with Thompson.

Lessons Learned from the Relationship

Megan, whose full name is Megan Pete, elaborated on the reasons behind their separation, ensuring to approach the topic with care. “How do I want to say this gently?” she pondered before discussing the importance of comfort and compatibility in relationships. “What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there.”

Rediscovering Herself

Reflecting further on her experience, Megan noted, “I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again.” This exploration of self-awareness marks a pivotal moment for the rapper as she begins to reclaim her identity in the wake of the breakup.