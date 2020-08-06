Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Mocks Her Machine Gun Kelly Instagram Post

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green showed up to see her very first large Instagram homage to her brand-new guy and “twin flame” Machine Gun Kelly today, and he reacted with a little questionable, sliiiightly petty post on Twitter and Instagram, where he replicated her subtitle.

Fox contacted Machine Gun Kelly today, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪”

Green got that wording and shared images of his 4 boys, including his 3 with Fox. “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” he wrote. Green is dad to 18-year-old Kassius Marcil-Green with his ex-spouse Vanessa Marcil. Fox and Green are mom and dad to seven-year-old Noah Green, six-year-old Bodhi Green, and four-year-old Journey Green.

Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours pic.twitter.com/eWQwcblhg2 — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) August 5, 2020

The cross-platform article comes simply 2 days after Green discussed exactly how he learnt Fox and Kelly were passionately entailed. (Green validated his splitting up from Fox in May.) “I found out in my own way,” he informed Hollywood Raw podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, through E!. “That’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one.”

He additionally resolved his co-parenting scenario with Fox, claiming it’s going “as well as it can.”

“I think for us…the realization of that we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids, because it will,” he stated. “I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids…whether it’s a really negative experience for them or it’s ok and they feel safe in it and they feel loved… and they feel like, you know, everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. But, it’s not bad different, it’s just different.”

He included that he desires Fox joy. “I wish Megan the absolute best in everything,” he stated. “I want her to be completely happy for her and for the kids. That’s super important.”

“Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy because nothing good comes out of that,” Green proceeded. “That’s a terrible situation, but we’re taking it day by day and this is insane. This happened at an unfortunate time that nobody could have predicted with quarantine and the virus and all of that, where the news cycle is a bit bigger than we were prepared for or are used to, but it is what it is… You roll with the punches…