Megan Fox confesses she has ‘simply one pal’ as she proceeds after split with partner

Transformers starlet Megan Fox split with her partner of practically ten years in May, however has begun to go on with a brand-new love.

The 34-year-old mum was wed to Brian Austin Green; however, he revealed their splitting up in a podcast previously this year.

Devastated Brian claimed: “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and special.”

He explained his ex-lover as his “best friend for 15 years” and claimed they would certainly continue to be on excellent terms as they co-parent their three young kids, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

A month after her split was main, Megan verified she was dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair have been broken looking loved-up at LAX Airport at the beginning of the month as they jetted out of Los Angeles.

Megan’s marital relationship failure came as she needed to protect the Transformers supervisor, Michael Bay when an interview of hers from 2009 resurfaced.

In it, she informs Jimmy Kimmel regarding her very first experience collaborating with the smash hit supervisor when she looked like an extra in Bad Boys II when she was just 15.

Megan explained: “I had just turned 15, and I was an added in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene, and they brought me in.

“I was wearing this stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and like six-inch heels and he [Michael Bay] approved it, and they said, ‘you know Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar, and she can’t have a drink in her hand’.

“So his solution to that problem was to have then me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet at 15. I was in tenth grade.

“That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

The resurfaced interview caused an uproar among Megan’s fans, with supporters accusing Bay of “sexualizing” her when she was just 15.

Megan took to social media to defend the director, writing: “Please hear me when I thank you for your support.

“But these specific injustices were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.

“There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.

“But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.

“I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out, and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”

In a heartbreaking interview in 2014, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle star admitted she had only one close friend.

She told Cosmopolitan: “I consider myself a ‘girl’s girl’ in that I’m not competitive, jealous, or catty, but I don’t have a ton of female friends — I have one. Her name is Mindy, and she’s a facialist.

“I don’t have many guy friends, either. I’ve never been a social butterfly. I don’t feel lonely or isolated. I have one great friend, and that’s all I need.”

It seems for now Megan has found comfort in the arms of Machine Gun Kelly as, before their trip, the pair are claimed to have been cozying up throughout lockdown…