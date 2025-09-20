Meet the Visionary Behind Movistar Plus+: Daniel Domenjó

In the dynamic world of digital entertainment, Daniel Domenjó has quickly become a key figure as the new CEO of Movistar Plus+, Spain’s leading pay TV and streaming service. With a vision to expand its reach while maintaining the brand’s prestige, Domenjó is steering Movistar Plus+ into a new era of content creation and audience engagement. This article explores his strategic direction, industry insights, and how he plans to navigate the competitive landscape of Spanish media.

Bringing a Personal Touch to Leadership

“A lot of people come to the office and ask: What about these new posters? I wanted to create a bit of human contact,” shares Daniel Domenjó, the new CEO of Movistar Plus+, in an interview with Variety. Recognized for his personable nature, Domenjó fosters an environment of open communication and creativity. His office in Tres Cantos, just north of Madrid, reflects his vivacious personality, featuring eclectic décor such as a poster from “No tenéis ni **** idea,” a mini-series on soccer manager Luis Enrique. Domenjó describes it as “a declaration of principle, bold, unfazed, disruptive.”

Domenjó’s background is as diverse as it is extensive, having spent 23 years in various roles such as a TV host, debate moderator, and documentary producer. His recent leadership roles have seen him spearhead indie production companies like Mediacrest and Satisfaction Iberia. Under his guidance, numerous successful TV projects such as “The Floor” and “El Cazador” have come to fruition, showcasing his knack for innovation and audience engagement.

Expanding Horizons at Movistar Plus+

Domenjó is committed to broadening Movistar Plus+’s scope without sacrificing the quality that the brand is known for. While acknowledging the achievements of previous management in producing high-caliber series like “The Plague” and “Riot Police,” he is eager to diversify the content portfolio. “We aim to grow in the future by broadening Movistar Plus’s focus,” he explains, emphasizing the brand’s potential to tap into mainstream and younger demographics.

Part of this strategy involves expanding into new genres such as docu-reality shows and hybrid formats, allowing Movistar Plus+ to innovate while staying true to its brand ethos. “We’re working with Movistar Plus+’s unscripted division, headed by Hugo de Tomás,” Domenjó notes, hinting at exciting new projects underway.

Forging Strategic Partnerships

Domenjó is also looking beyond Spain, aiming to form production partnerships with major players like Warner, ITV, and Amazon. Recent collaborations like “Anatomy of a Moment,” produced alongside Banijay’s DLO Producciones and Arte France, exemplify this approach. By co-producing and sharing resources with these international giants, Movistar Plus+ not only enhances its content library but also boosts brand prestige through global exposure.

These alliances are crucial as Domenjó explores new markets in Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and other European countries. “A good agreement or co-production with free-to-air broadcasters can create exceptional productions,” he says, enthusiastic about the potential for mutually beneficial ventures.

Future Growth and Market Potential

Movistar Plus+ is well-placed to seize growth opportunities in the streaming sector. With a market share ranking just behind Netflix and Amazon Prime in Spain, the service is projected to grow its subscriber base significantly by 2026. The introduction of a competitively priced streaming package is expected to play a vital role in this expansion.

Domenjó is determined to leverage every opportunity to secure more resources for content creation, a pivotal aspect of Telefónica’s upcoming Strategic Plan. He expresses optimism about ongoing negotiations, aiming for an increased budget, particularly for unscripted entertainment.

Guided by Daniel Domenjó’s strategic vision and dynamic leadership, Movistar Plus+ is poised to amplify its presence in the competitive media landscape, offering diverse, high-quality content that resonates with a global audience.