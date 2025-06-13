Meet the Live-Action Stars of How to Train Your Dragon

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon” is set to hit theaters on June 13, bringing beloved characters like Hiccup, Astrid, and Toothless to life in a new way. This Universal Studios and DreamWorks Animation project offers fans a fresh perspective on the enchanting story, originally inspired by Cressida Cowell’s book. In this article, we delve into the dynamic cast that will embody these iconic roles, capturing the essence of the Vikings on Berk.

Mason Thames as Hiccup

In the lead role of Hiccup, Mason Thames takes on the character of an inventive and determined young Viking. Aimed at continuing his family’s legacy as a dragon slayer, Hiccup’s frail physique is balanced by his sharp intellect. His bond with the elusive Night Fury, Toothless, becomes the cornerstone of the story. Thames is known for his role in “The Black Phone” and will appear in its sequel later this year.

Nico Parker as Astrid

Astrid, portrayed by Nico Parker, is a skilled dragon fighter and the best in Berk’s training program. Although she finds Hiccup’s antics frustrating, Astrid’s curiosity eventually uncovers Hiccup’s secret alliance with Toothless. Parker has garnered attention for her performances in HBO’s “The Last of Us” and films like “Dumbo” and “Suncoast.”

The Legendary Toothless

Toothless, the rare Night Fury, develops a strong connection with Hiccup after being unintentionally captured. As they grow closer, Toothless reveals his loyal nature, complementing Hiccup’s journey to understand dragons. This dragon’s transformation from fierce to friendly underlines the movie’s heartwarming narrative.

Gerard Butler and Nick Frost Return

Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, the powerful leader of Berk and Hiccup’s father. Known for upholding tradition, Stoick’s tough demeanor contrasts with his underlying desire to support his son. Butler’s notable roles include “300” and “The Phantom Of The Opera.”

Nick Frost brings humor and mentorship as Gobber the Belch, a blacksmith guiding Hiccup in the intricacies of dragon combat. Frost is recognized for his work in the Cornetto Trilogy and upcoming roles like Rubeus Hagrid in HBO’s “Harry Potter” series.

Supporting Cast Brings Berk to Life

The supporting cast includes Gabriel Howell as the boastful Snotlout, Julian Dennison as the knowledgeable Fishlegs, and Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut. Alongside Bronwyn James’s portrayal of Ruffnut, these characters add depth and camaraderie to the Viking community. These actors are known for their roles in various film and television projects, contributing significantly to the vibrant ensemble of Berk.

With a stellar lineup of talented actors, the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” promises to capture the spirit of its animated predecessor while offering new dimensions to these beloved characters. Audiences can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience that melds tradition with innovation, bringing Berk and its dragons to life like never before.