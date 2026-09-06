Pioneer Woman's Cottage-Inspired Treasures Now at Walmart

If you love Ree Drummond, the iconic star of the Food Network, you’re in for a treat! Her much-loved The Pioneer Woman collection is now on sale at Walmart, just in time for Labor Day festivities.

Unbeatable Savings on The Pioneer Woman Collection

This limited-time sale features discounts of up to 49% off on a delightful array of home goods. From charming cookware to striking home decor, Walmart’s The Pioneer Woman deals offer an affordable way to infuse your space with a cozy, country chic aesthetic.

Must-Have Items for Your Home

<pAmong the standout pieces in this sale is the beautiful scalloped stoneware, perfect for serving up your favorite dishes. You’ll also find a budget-friendly cast-iron Dutch oven, a fantastic alternative to similar overpriced options like Le Creuset. And for those who enjoy culinary creativity, there’s the adorable knife set, which is just right for all your holiday hosting needs.

Shop Fast Before They’re Gone