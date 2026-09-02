Gal Gadot's Gripping Role in Amazon's Lackluster Thriller

In the high-octane thriller “The Runner,” Gal Gadot stars as a desperate mother racing against the clock to save her abducted son. Set against the vibrant backdrop of London, this Amazon Original, which premieres on September 2, offers plenty of action but struggles to captivate with its familiar plot twists.

Plot Overview

At the center of the story is Maia Marten (Gadot), a single mother and lawyer prosecuting a notorious crime boss for murder. As she prepares for a crucial day in court, the stakes rise unexpectedly when her son Noah (Rory Wilmot) is kidnapped by an unseen predator (Damian Lewis) who has been surveilling their lives. The twist? He demands Maia assassinate a key witness before the court hearing, putting her son’s life in imminent peril.

Execution and Direction

Director Kevin Macdonald, known for “The Last King of Scotland” and “The Mauritanian,” injects a frenetic energy into “The Runner.” However, the film quickly reveals itself to be a collection of well-trodden clichés about a parent’s love and the lengths one will go for their child. While the narrative may seem compelling on the surface, the screenplay by Mark Gibson falters, offering routine dialogue that often feels painfully obvious. For instance, Maia’s declaration of wanting to “give those murdered women a voice in front of the jury” barely scratches the surface of emotional depth.

Stylistic Choices and Visuals

Macdonald employs hyper-stylized visuals, peppering the film with bursts of local color as Maia traverses the city. While this may create a lively ambiance, it distracts from the urgency of the narrative, at times feeling more like a promotional tourist video than a suspenseful thriller. The editing choices and flashy visuals sometimes overshadow the tension that should propel the story forward. Despite the frantic pacing, the film lacks the visceral punch that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Characterization and Performances

Gadot delivers a performance that showcases her athleticism but ultimately misses deeper emotional nuances that the role demands. Similarly, Lewis, who appears mainly in voiceover until the climax, gives a predictable portrayal that fails to add any memorable qualities to an uninspired antagonist. The lack of character development becomes evident as the film leans heavily into action over depth.

Soundtrack and Technical Elements

The film’s soundtrack, marked by a score from Tom Hodge, offers a rhythmic drive yet feels repetitive, often relying on bongo-heavy percussions that melt into the background. The attempt to weave in a couple of Blondie classics like “Heart of Glass” and “Hanging on the Telephone” only underscores the film’s lack of originality. In the end, “The Runner” presents itself with sleek design but falls short in delivering a layered narrative.