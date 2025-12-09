Max Balegde Joins UTA: A Big Move for British Influencer

In a significant move within the entertainment industry, British content creator Max Balegde has officially signed with UTA. This agency, a leader in the talent management sphere, will guide Balegde’s career through various digital and audio ventures, highlighting his rising influence in the global entertainment field. His ascent is marked by a strong social media presence and his recent foray into mainstream media. Here’s a closer look at what this partnership means for the burgeoning star.

Max Balegde Joins Forces with UTA

On Tuesday, UTA, a renowned global entity in talent, entertainment, sports, and advisory, made the announcement concerning its latest partnership. Max Balegde, known for his engaging content and vibrant personality, will gain representation across digital and audio platforms via UTA, while Curtis Brown will co-represent him in unscripted and scripted television projects. This collaboration underscores Balegde’s growing stature within the industry.

A Meteoric Rise on Social Media

Balegde launched his journey on TikTok in January 2020, quickly capturing the attention of a vast audience with his sharp wit and relatable storytelling. His pop culture insights and honesty have earned him a significant following, boasting over four million followers across various platforms. With 3.6 million followers on TikTok and an additional 600,000 on Instagram, Max Balegde continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Venturing into Mainstream Media

Max Balegde’s success online has paved the way for broader opportunities in mainstream media. He has showcased his talents through live hosting gigs, engaging with renowned figures like Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Paul Mescal. An interview with Millie Bobby Brown on TikTok became viral, amplifying his reach. Recently, Balegde introduced “Performance Review” on YouTube, an interview show where he humorously takes on the role of the “HR department for the entertainment industry,” conversing with high-profile celebrities.

Advocacy and Awards

Beyond his media endeavors, Balegde is a committed advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. His contributions were recognized with the 2025 Online Influencer award at the British LGBT Awards, acknowledging his advocacy and impactful fundraising efforts. His dedication to meaningful causes enhances his profile as a multifaceted content creator.

Joining an Esteemed Roster

Max Balegde is the latest addition to UTA’s growing Creator team in London. This team has experienced a significant expansion, with client representation increasing by over 60% in the past year. Balegde joins esteemed talents such as Elizabeth Day, Jamie Laing, and Sophie Habboo among others. With his representation extending across UTA’s digital, audio, and talent groups in both the U.K. and U.S., the collaboration promises to elevate his career further and offer new opportunities.