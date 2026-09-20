Mastering Burgundy Eye Makeup Tips from a Top Celebrity Artist

Burgundy eye makeup has emerged as a sophisticated and versatile trend that can elevate any look, whether for day or night. Celebrity makeup artist Jenny Patinkin emphasizes the malleability of this rich hue, stating, “Anything goes!” This advice opens the door to myriad styles—from subtle daytime enhancements to bold evening glamour.

Daytime Elegance with Burgundy

For a chic daytime look, Patinkin suggests incorporating a smudgy burgundy shadow to line the eyes. This soft application offers a subtle pop of color, perfect for everyday wear. Additionally, using a burgundy eyeliner can provide definition to the upper lash line, making it an ideal choice for tightlining or creating a full liquid cat-eye for a night out.

Replacing Neutrals with Warm Hues

Patinkin enjoys swapping out traditional neutrals like black and brown for burgundy shades, calling it “a very sophisticated alternative to gray and black.” This simple switch can infuse warmth into cooler makeup looks, enhancing the overall effect without feeling overpowering.

Adding Dimension with Burgundy Mascara

For those looking for a quick yet impactful addition to their eye makeup routine, burgundy mascaras are a fantastic option. They can provide a hint of warmth on their own, or for a multi-dimensional effect, Patinkin recommends applying burgundy to just the tips of black mascara-clad lashes.

Creating a Hazy Look

To achieve a dreamy, diffused look, Patinkin swears by her Jenny Patinkin Smokey Eyes Brush, which she uses to blend burgundy shades with deep browns. This technique yields a soft, harmonious appearance that is both elegant and effortless.