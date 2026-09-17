Master the Secrets for Watching 'The Traitors: New Blood'

Fans of reality competition shows have reason to rejoice as The Traitors makes its return with a fresh twist. This latest season, dubbed “New Blood,” features an all-civilian cast stepping into the challenge of this gripping game. Returning to lead the show is the charismatic Alan Cumming, known for his exuberant hosting style. The series, which previously gained immense popularity on Peacock, is now moving into primetime, airing weekly on NBC at 8 p.m.

How to Watch The Traitors: New Blood

The premiere kicks off with back-to-back episodes airing on Thursday nights, followed by additional double episodes for the next week. After that, viewers can expect a new episode each week at the same 8 p.m. time on Thursdays. For those looking to catch up, episodes will also be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

What Is The Traitors About?

For those unfamiliar with the concept, The Traitors presents contestants living together in a house, all competing for a shared cash prize. Each night, one contestant is eliminated in a thrilling twist referred to as being “murdered,” while the remaining players, known as the faithful, must work to identify and vote out the traitors among them. If the faithful manage to eliminate all the traitors by the end, they share the prize; however, if any traitors remain, they leave empty-handed.

This season’s shift to an all-civilian cast signals an exciting departure from the celebrity contestants seen previously, potentially recapturing the original game’s suspense and intrigue that often faltered under the weight of reality TV star histories.

Where to Watch The Traitors

If you’re eager to watch the series live, tune into NBC at 8 p.m. on Thursdays for the first two episodes. Episodes will then stream on Peacock the day after they air. For live access, consider the Peacock Premium Plus plan, which includes NBC in its package, or opt for live TV streaming services like DirecTV or Fubo, both of which offer free trial periods.

For a quick overview of options to watch The Traitors: New Blood live: DirecTV ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 185+ channels DirecTV includes local channels like NBC, and new subscribers can take advantage of a five-day free trial. Peacock ➤ $12.99+/month

➤ Can be bundled with Apple TV

➤ NBC live (Premium Plus plan only) Peacock is a great option if you want to revisit past seasons of The Traitors. The Premium Plus plan offers live access to NBC, which is necessary for watching the show live. Fubo ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 300+ channels Fubo has reinstated NBCUniversal channels, including NBC. You can watch The Traitors live with the Sports + News or Core plan, and it comes with a five-day free trial.